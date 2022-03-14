Foresight to Present and Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

Ness Ziona, Israel --News Direct-- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will participate at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on March 29.

Doron Cohadier, Foresight’s Vice President of Business Development, will attend the virtual conference, which includes a company presentation and a panel discussion on the trends in autonomy and mobility, on March 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST, moderated by Matthew Galinko, Senior Equity Research Analyst. The presentation and panel discussion can be accessed using this link here.

For more information regarding the event, please visit Foresight’s Investor Relations page here.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

Story continues

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/foresight-to-present-and-participate-in-a-panel-discussion-at-the-maxim-group-virtual-growth-conference-653802575