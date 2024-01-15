Forest Acres police officer taken to hospital after car crash near police station

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that trapped a Forest Acres police officer inside of his car Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the department reported that around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Forest Acres dispatch received a 911 call reporting a collision between a Forest Acres Police Department Patrol Vehicle and white Volvo SUV. The collision took place near the intersection of Trenholm Road at Lakeview Circle, which is just down the street from the Forest Acres Police Department.

Both the driver of the SUV and the officer were injured. The officer was conscious but stuck inside his patrol vehicle, according to the department. Columbia Fire Department members extract the officer from the vehicle, who was transported to a nearby hospital.

“I have been at the hospital to see our officer and I am thankful to report his injuries are not life threatening. We will do what we can to support him as he recovers,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in the statement. He did not describe what caused the accident.

The driver of the SUV was “not seriously injured,” according the department.