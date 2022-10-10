Forest City police seek driver with outstanding warrants who fled

Oct. 9—Police seek a motorist who fled from a police officer trying to stop the vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednesday on Route 247 at 1:35 p.m., when Forest City Police Chief John Foley saw a green Jeep Compass traveling south from Forest City into Clifford Township, according to a criminal complaint.

Foley saw that the driver was Jeffrey Roger Cobb-Shifler of Forest City and the passenger was Tracy Kilmer, and knew that Kilmer owned the Jeep and Cobb-Shifler regularly drove it, according to an affidavit.

Foley also knew that Cobb-Shifler had a suspended driver's license and criminal warrants, including an unspecified felony warrant out of Lackawanna County, the affidavit says.

Foley turned his vehicle around and pursued the Jeep to pull it over, but it sped off. Speeds reached nearly 100 mph until Foley lost sight of the Jeep and ended the chase.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cobb-Shifler, 32, who faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

— JIM LOCKWOOD