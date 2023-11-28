Forest Service considers options for Oregon's popular Cascade Head road closed by landslide

LINCOLN CITY — It’s been two years since a series of massive landslides closed a popular coastal road on Cascade Head north of Lincoln City, and now the Forest Service wants the public to weigh in on its future.

Forest Service Road 1861 provided access to an area that’s a designated biosphere reserve, experimental forest and popular area for hiking, including at Harts Cove and Cascade Head trails.

The landslide made the road impassable and it has stayed closed to cars but open to hiking and biking the past two years. Now, the federal agency has received $6 million in disaster relief funds to begin assessing the landslide and coming up with a potential plan.

“Following the landslide, initial assessments determined that extensive damage and the potential for additional slides was too significant for a short term fix,” according to a Forest Service news release. “This project allows for a thorough geotechnical investigation to determine feasible alternatives for the landslide by providing data to inform the best course of action to restore access.”

Siuslaw National Forest spokeswoman Joanie Schmidgall said while they’re looking for a solution that would restore vehicle access, “the reality is we won’t know what is and is not possible until our analysis is complete.”

Schmidgall said it may not be possible to restore the road, in which case the agency would “look at an option to provide for sustainable pedestrian access,” she said.

As the Forest Service gets its investigation underway, officials are asking for input from those who care about a road that was often crammed with the cars of hikers during sunny weekends and even the off-season.

“During this first phase of the project, public comments will be used to identify issues and opportunities associated with the proposal,” Hebo District Ranger Shawn Rivera said in a news release.

“We’re not sure yet what the best course of action is, but this assessment will give us the necessary information to move forward with additional environmental analysis for a sustainable and long-term solution,” Rivera said.

Comments are most helpful if received by Dec. 6. To comment and for additional information, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/siuslaw/?project=65206. Another option for comment is to contact Hannah Smith at hannah.smith@usda.gov.

