Forest of Dean council's litter-picking gear made from face masks

A council has invested in litter-picking gear made from recycled materials to encourage conversations on the environment.

Forest of Dean District Council said the scheme would also help to bring more discarded items back into use.

The new equipment is made from recycled ocean plastic and old face masks and has been manufactured in the UK.

A council spokesman said: "It shows people the possibilities of what can be achieved if they recycle."

Damion Collins, community safety lead at Forest of Dean District Council, said the equipment will be of great use to the streets warden team, which often leads litter picks with local school children.

"The fact they've been made from face masks and ocean plastic is a fantastic way to start a conversation with the young people we talk to about litter, spark their curiosity, and show them the possibilities of what can be achieved if they recycle," he said.

Councillor Paul Hiett, cabinet member for communities and climate emergency, said: "Our environment is in crisis and as a society we need to step up our efforts to protect our planet.

"We hope by supporting a process that enables more items to be rescued, recycled and ultimately reused, we're making a positive contribution towards protecting nature and making a truly circular economy a reality."

