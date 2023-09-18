Forest of Dean: Training facility for young engineers

Students can access training in machining, welding, and electrical skills

A new training facility has opened in a bid to support and develop young people into future engineers.

The apprenticeship scheme in the Forest of Dean is being run by Gloucestershire Engineering Training (GET).

Students can access training in machining, welding, and electrical skills from the charity managed by industry professionals.

Warren Thomas, CEO of GET, said: "We are passionate about supporting and developing the future engineers.

"There has been no engineering training support in the Forest of Dean for some considerable time, and we needed to resolve this."

The centre opened its doors for the first time on Monday

The new centre in Cinderford will also provide the opportunity to support skills and commercial training for local employers and staff.

Mr Thomas added: "GET has been working with employers in the Forest of Dean for many years.

"The last couple of years, in particular, have been challenging for young people to commute to GET in Gloucester every day for the first year of training.

"With the new centre in Cinderford we are hoping this will support those young people that are keen to follow engineering as a career path without the worry of travelling to Gloucester."

The apprentices will also have the opportunity to progress to higher education.

