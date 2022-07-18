Forest fires scorch Spanish countryside
Dozens of wildfires in Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people. In Sanabria, Francisco Seoane's train was stopped as flames approached. (July 18) (AP Video/Renata Brito)
Dozens of wildfires in Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people. In Sanabria, Francisco Seoane's train was stopped as flames approached. (July 18) (AP Video/Renata Brito)
Connor Holcroft of St. Augustine hit a deft chip at the 18th hole of the St. Johns Golf and Country Club on Monday during a U.S. Amateur qualifier.
Heatwave sweeping southern Europe heads to the north of the continent, with authorities declaring national emergencies.
He’s back at it.
Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin
Lopez confirmed the Vegas nuptials, signing off her newsletter with her new married name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
On April 13, 2022, at exactly 6:09 p.m., a child welfare investigator assigned to the case of Miami mother Odette Joassaint entered a benign-sounding note into the Florida Department of Children and Families’ computer system.
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were busy getting married over the weekend in Las Vegas, Jennifer Garner took herself on a relaxing vacation away from all of buzzy headlines. Of course, she was in on the secret since her three children with Affleck, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended the A Little White […]
"I had surgery on my wrist two days prior, and I was still in the post-op splint, not a full hard cast yet. A TSA agent pulled us aside and said she has to check INSIDE my splint for explosive residue or something else, and she attempted to shove a thingie they use into my splint."View Entire Post ›
A former federal prosecutor said the Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon's trial would "be a circus, because that's how Steve Bannon rolls."
Christopher Bell's win shook up the NASCAR playoff picture, Austin Dillon has beef with Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman's team ain't happy.
John McClane said he'd never even think about it... but that didn't stop Willis.
Adrian Wojnarowski shares the latest on the ongoing Kevin Durant trade situation,
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
Sharp-eyed viewers spotted a big problem with how Rep. Ronny Jackson was holding one of his assault rifles.
Jennifer Lopez revealed she wed Ben Affleck in front of "the best witnesses" over the weekend
A McDonald's and Dairy Queen in Marshfield, Missouri town are roasting one another in a brutal road sign war that has since gone viral on social media.
Arabella Foss-Yarbrough confronted BLM activists who congregated in her neighborhood to protest the fatal police shooting of a gunman who tried to kill her and her children.
Newsom said he had an "emotional response" to reports of DeSantis' threat and that he wanted to do "something a little bit more expressive."
Hailey Bieber wears a green Versace corset dress as a guest to Rhode Beauty's Head Of Brand, Lauren Rothber's wedding in California.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are enjoying one of their favorite summer getaways in Italy, the famous Lake Como.