Forest Grove couple bring more personal touch to meeting St. Nick

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — He’s made a list and checked it twice; he’s not calling anyone naughty, but he knows who’s nice.

St. Nick is back for another year of holiday memories at the Santa House at 43465 S.W. Hiwatt Road. Located right outside of Forest Grove, local families can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and bring their Christmas dreams to life.

Tom Epler, who reprises his role as the jolly old elf, has adorned the red cap and snow white beard for over three decades. After working as a mall Santa for years, Tom and his wife, Lori, decided to bring the magic to their home — where families do not have to pay for photos or wait hours in line.

“You wait two hours in line (at the mall). And by the time it gets to Christmas, we are allowed 30 seconds per child,” Epler said.

The Eplers built the Santa House on their property in 2016, distinct with its bright green exterior and red trim. Lights, Christmas trees and other decorations line the outside, where families can find themselves immersed in a winter wonderland of sorts.

