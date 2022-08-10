Forest Hill man accused in 2018 video voyeurism case has November trial date

A Forest Hill man facing almost 100 charges related to video voyeurism had his trial date set Tuesday.

The trial for 32-year-old Shane Randall Carruth is set for Nov. 14 on 85 counts of video voyeurism, eight counts of video voyeurism with a victim younger than 17 and two counts of video voyeurism with nudity.

Carruth was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department in September 2018 after someone at CrossFit South Bank reported a device that had been found in a women's restroom.

Police found the faux phone charging block had a small lens and a micro SD card slot in August 2018. It contained photos and videos, but investigators weren't sure who had placed it there, police said at the time.

While detectives had a suspect, they didn't have enough evidence for an arrest. Then, later in August, a second device was found. This one looked like an activity tracking bracelet.

Shane Randall Carruth arrest: Alexandria man accused of videoing women at CrossFit gym

That same day, detectives got a search warrant for Carruth's home and seized two computers. On one, they found photos and videos from the gym showing 32 separate women who were not aware they were being watched, they said.

A plea date had been set for Tuesday, but no plea bargain was announced. That caused a trial date to be set.

Carruth is represented by attorney John R. Flynn. The case is being prosecuted by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Trial set for Forest Hill man accused of video voyeurism at Alexandria gym