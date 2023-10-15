Forest Hills is back in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll

Forest Hills High School is back in The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

The media outlet has produced the poll since 1983 and it is the longest running poll in the region.

Forest Hills (7-1) has won two straight games since losing 28-0 to No. 9 Monroe on Sept. 29 on the road. Since that loss, the Yellow Jackets have beaten West Stanly 56-7 and Piedmont 45-0.

Forest Hills plays at home against Parkwood (1-7) Friday and concludes regular-season play Oct. 27 at Anson County (4-4).

▪ The poll is sponsored by Deer Park Water.

