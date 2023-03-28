Forest Hills man busted for scratching nearly a dozen swastikas in front of Queens synagogue, precinct stationhouse and schools: NYPD

A Queens man went on a weeklong hate-fueled graffiti spree, marring the sides of synagogues, police precincts and schools with swastikas, according to the NYPD, until police tracked him down Monday and arrested him.

Antoine Blount, 34, of Forest Hills, was charged with nine counts of aggravated harassment and three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief as a hate crime after a tip led police to him.

Blount first struck on March 18, when he had the audacity to scratch two of the Nazi symbols on the sidewalk in front of the 112th Precinct stationhouse around 3 p.m., cops said.

Two days later, he etched two more of the loathsome Nazi symbols into the cement in front of Stephen A. Halsey Junior High School at 11:21 p.m., according to cops. Later that night, he tagged an apartment building on Queens Boulevard, followed the next day at 9 a.m. with another swastika scratched into the cement of a residential building on 72nd Drive, according to the NYPD.

Blount defiled the Reform Temple of Forest Hills with a swastika at about 2 p.m. the next day, police said, and he was almost caught about an hour later marking up another apartment building on Austin St., but fled the scene before police could arrive, authorities said.

The suspect also branched out to Kew Gardens Hills, where he vandalized the sidewalk on Main St. near 70th Road at noon on Thursday and 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

Finally, Blount drew two swastikas on the sidewalk in front of the indoor track at Queens College on Kissena Boulevard between 1 a.m. and just before 10 a.m Friday, according to the charges.

Police did not say what sparked the spree.

He is currently awaiting arraignment.