Forest Hills' Mock named runner-up in statewide teacher of year award contest

Dec. 12—HARRISBURG, Pa. — Forest Hills High School teacher Aspen Mock said she was thrilled to sit on stage with the other Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalists on Monday to hear which of them would take the statewide honor.

"I just thought, 'Whoever they chose out of the 12 of us, there was going to be a really great representative for advocacy for education in Pennsylvania,' " she said.

The teacher of the year award, which is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year, is designed to honor state educators who go above and beyond for their students and school district.

Out of hundreds of applicants, a series of essays, an interview and videos showcasing schools, the selection was narrowed down to 12.

Mock was up against teachers from across the state, including Jersey Shore Area School District, the School District of Philadelphia and Carmichaels Area School District — all of whom gathered in Harrisburg on Monday for the announcement of the winner.

When the moment came, Mock didn't get the award, but that's OK in her opinion.

She said it's a win just to be included in the finalists.

"I'm really excited to be in the final 12," she said. "I think, too, just being here gives me a lot of opportunities."

It was Mifflin County High School English teacher Ashlie J. Crosson who earned the title this year.

Crosson told the crowd that the contest made her a better teacher, and she was thankful not only to the people who nominated her, but to students, staff, parents and administrators who supported her and continue to do so.

Looking forward, the Mifflin County teacher said she wants to advocate for education and see Pennsylvania move to the forefront of education.

"For me, a big part of this is championing initiatives that make a good teacher, great," Crosson said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Khalid Mumin said in a statement that PDE celebrates all teachers across the commonwealth, "but the Teacher of the Year is a special designation highlighting the best and brightest practitioners in the field."

"Ashlie Crosson is a leader and a role model in her school district, championing practices and resources that will lead her students to infinite possibilities of success and today we congratulate her on her dedication to her classroom and community," he said.

With the contest complete, Mock will stay in Harrisburg for the rest of the week to take part in the Standard Alignment System Institute conference which runs concurrent to the awards.