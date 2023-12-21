Forest Hills reaches $100,000 settlement and rescinds policy on race and gender identity

The Forest Hills School District board of education rescinded a controversial resolution that bans critical race theory, identity and other topics from curriculum and staff training after reaching a settlement with district parents, students and teachers Thursday morning.

The school district's liability insurance will also cover $100,000 worth of settlement costs to the plaintiff's attorneys, per the settlement document.

The school board passed the resolution a year and a half ago, in June 2022. Board members Leslie Rasmussen and Katie Stewart voted against it. Community members filed the lawsuit a week later, saying the board's new policy "promotes hatred, racism and discrimination" and "inflicts disproportionate injury upon students of color and those who are LGBTQ+."

The resolution hasn't been enforced during litigation, according to the district.

“While I'm very happy the resolution has been rescinded, I feel this is a band-aid on a larger problem at the national level," Sarah Updike, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement on Thursday. She is a parent of three students at Forest Hills, and a teacher in the district.

"We can no longer agree to disagree when it's the sentiment of some that certain voices should not be heard, certain experiences should be disregarded and omitted, and that acceptance of our LGBTQ children is equivalent to grooming," she said.

Rasmussen provided her own comments Thursday, separate from the rest of the school board. She has been outspoken in support of diversity and inclusion and has gone head to head with her colleagues throughout the last two years, as the culture wars played out in Forest Hills. She did not run for reelection this November, and her last meeting as a board member was Thursday morning.

"My values have never, and will never, align with the hate and discrimination it represented," Rasmussen said. "I am sorry for the pain it inflicted on our community. I am grateful that my board colleagues have given me the opportunity to vote to rescind the resolution as my last act of board business."

The board's joint statement emphasized that the settlement "is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing" and the board only chose to resolve the issue to end litigation costs and "to avoid the unnecessary distraction from the important business of educating children."

"The intent and purpose of the Resolution were to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," the board's statement reads. "The Board is confident that existing policies and administrative guidelines will be sufficient to ensure the District meets these obligations to the students, student’s parents and the community."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio school board reaches $100,000 settlement on race, gender policy