Forest Hills Schools Superintendent Prebles leaving for position in Cleveland suburbs

Forest Hills Local Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles

Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles is leaving the district for another superintendent position in the Cleveland-area.

Prebles was appointed superintendent of Bay Village City Schools during a special board of education meeting Saturday, board president Paul Vincent said in a statement.

"We are excited to have him be the next leader of our district," Vincent said. "His experience and vision are in parallel to our district’s quest to become a lighthouse of excellence throughout the state."

Bay Village is city west of Cleveland with a population just over 16,000, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Bay Village City Schools is a suburban district in Cuyahoga County that serves nearly 2,400 students.

Prebles, whose background in education spans 35 years, started as superintendent of Forest Hills Schools in early 2016. Before that, he served a superintendent of Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools – another Cleveland-area school district.

In addition to his role as an administrator, Prebles has advocated for an improved funding model for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools by lobbying the state legislature.

It is unclear when Prebles will be leaving his job with Forest Hills. The Enquirer has reached out to Prebles seeking comment.

Prebles has been considering a departure from Forest Hills since at least June of last year. He interviewed in Bexley for its superintendent position, according to a newsletter from Bexley City Schools, though the district ended up hiring someone else.

Around the same time, two other upper administrators had announced their resignation from Forest Hills for superintendent positions at other local school districts.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Superintendent Prebles leaving Forest Hills for Cleveland-area job