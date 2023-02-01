Forest Hills threat determined to be unfounded; police presence to continue

Feb. 1—SIDMAN, Pa. — Adams Township Police said Tuesday that after investigating an alleged threat to Forest Hills School District, the report was determined to not be credible.

Chief Kirk Moss said investigators pursued leads throughout this past weekend and believe what was said wasn't actually a threat.

Still, Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said the increased police presence in the district will continue for the rest of the week.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have ongoing police presence in the buildings and on campus," he said.

Administrators were made aware of the reported threat involving elementary students on Monday around lunchtime.

When that information came to light, law enforcement was contacted, district officials said.

In response to the issue, additional security measures were added to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Lehman said Forest Hills routinely brings in more surveillance as a preventative measure for situations such as this.

Galen George, Forest Hills' school board president who has four grandchildren in the district, said he's pleased with the administrators' and police response to the matter.

"I had no hesitancy on letting my grandkids go to school today based on what Dave (Lehman) put out there to all the community members," he said.

A release was issued Monday afternoon detailing what district officials could release regarding the threat and noting law enforcement's involvement, as well as the additional officers on campus.

George said that he's heard from parents that they were pleased with the increased police presence on Tuesday when students arrived for classes.

"I would like to thank local law enforcement for their continued support and cooperation with the Forest Hills School District," Lehman said.

"Their guidance and support has been outstanding."

