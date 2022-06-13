Forest Service officials arrest man in connection to Pipeline Fire

A 57-year-old man was arrested by National Forest Service law enforcement officers today in connection with the Pipeline Fire and charged with natural resource violations.

The suspect was booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Neither Coconino County Sheriff’s Department nor Coconino Forest Service officials would confirm the man’s identity to The Arizona Republic.

Meanwhile, at least 270 crewmembers are battling the Pipeline Fire that Forest Service officials say was first reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout on Sunday, June 12 near Flagstaff.

Responding deputies were given the description of a white pickup truck leaving the area of the fire. When law enforcement spotted a vehicle matching the description, they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to Jon Paxton, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.

The flames first prompted the evacuation of hikers and campers. Evacuations are now in effect for residents in the Schultz Pass Road and Arizona Snowbowl areas as well as Timberline South of Brandis. Residents in Doney Park and Mount Elden Lookout/Mount Elden Estates are asked to be prepared for an evacuation.

The driver was detained until Federal Law Enforcement Officers from the United States Forest Service arrived.

“Federal regulations prohibit us from identifying the man,” Paxton told The Republic. “We know the identity is out there but we cannot release the name.”

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Department, the subject’s photo and charges are also prohibited from being released.

“The investigation into the cause of the Pipeline Fire is ongoing and, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot discuss any details of the investigation,” said Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Andy Pederson.

First reports from Coconino National Forest stated the blaze was "active on all sides and growing." By Sunday afternoon, it had spread to 1,000 acres. Fire officials say that due to warm and windy conditions, the fire is being pushed east and the exact size is currently unknown because of the continuous growth.

Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure of U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff just before 3 p.m. By 8 p.m., the fire had spread about 4,500 acres. No structures or homes have been reported to be destroyed.

“The southbound side is closed at milepost 430; the northbound side is closed at milepost 427,” an ADOT news release states. “Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.”

There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

The wildfire is burning close to the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which spread nearly 20,000 acres in April.

