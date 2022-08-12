Forest Park man accused of stealing over $20k from Marietta auto pawn

Aug. 12—A Forest Park man is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a Marietta auto pawn shop.

According to a warrant, Talmul Parker used confidential log-in information to access the Electronic Logistics Management System (ELMS) belonging to Georgia Auto Pawn on Cobb Parkway, near Allgood Road. Parker used that system to create fictitious documents to initiate 19 different car title loans using the info of previous customers.

These loans were funded to nine individual prepaid Netspend cards, activated using Parker's phone number. The total amount taken adds ups to $22,870, according to Cobb Police.

Parker is charged with one count of computer fraud and one count of computer forgery. As of Friday, he does not appear in the Cobb County jail records.