Forest Park man faces murder charge in connection with wife's death

The husband of a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in her Forest Park home late last month is facing murder charges, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Wilford Jenkins III, 49, is accused of stabbing his wife, Huletta Jenkins, multiple times at their home on the 400 block of Bessenger Drive, an agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in an affidavit.

The couple were found with cutting wounds to their necks around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. Wilford Jenkins survived and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Monday afternoon, jail records show. According to court records, Wilford Jenkins has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

The Enquirer reached out to Wilford Jenkin's attorney Wednesday night seeking comment. This story will be updated if his attorney responds.

Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape said investigators believe Wilford Jenkins killed his wife and attempted to kill himself. Police were dispatched to the Jenkins home after a man called 911 saying he was a friend of Wilford Jenkins.

"He said he just stabbed himself in the chest," the caller said. "He wasn't making much sense."

The caller said his friend had been experiencing mental health problems off and on for several months. The man said the couple has two adult sons.

When officers arrived at the home, one of the couple's sons was outside the home, police said. He said he went in the house and saw the scene and then came back out, according to the police documents. A knife was found between the couple, an officer reported.

In February, Wilford Jenkins was arrested in the parking lot of a West Chester mental health facility on charges of inducing panic and improperly handling firearms. Police said his wife called 911 and said she believed he was having a psychiatric emergency, according to police documents.

Story continues

Police and SWAT responded to the scene and he refused to exit his vehicle, the document said. Officers spoke with him on the phone and worried that he intended to take his own life.

He fired a round through the roof of the vehicle, which he later said was unintentional, and shortly after surrendered.

After that incident, Huletta Jenkins told police that her husband had been forced to resign from his job at the Butler County Jail and was depressed.

In court, Wilford Jenkins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons charge and was placed on probation and order to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with treatment recommendations from the probation office. He was also ordered to pay about $5,000 in restitution to the West Chester Police Department for the overtime officers worked during the incident.

Wilford Jenkins was arraigned on Tuesday morning, court documents show. Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry set his bond at $250,000.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or contact the lifeline online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Enquirer reporter Cameron Knight contributed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Forest Park man faces murder charge in connection with wife's death