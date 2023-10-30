A man died after he was allegedly stabbed to death by his housemate in Forest Park Friday, according to police.

Terry Herzog, 75, was found at a residence on Waycross Road just after 10 p.m. suffering from "multiple stab wounds," a news release from the Forest Park Police Department said. Herzog eventually died from his injuries.

Huber Toole, who lived with Herzog, was arrested and has been charged with murder. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond awaiting trial.

At the time Herzog was killed, Toole had another open case against him. On Oct. 4, he was charged with aggravated menacing. The Enquirer has requested documents related to this case.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Forest Park man fatally stabbed, housemate arrested