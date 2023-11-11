Forest Park shooting leaves family in grief and desperation

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Families of two young men shot and killed inside a car in Forest Park continue to call for justice.

Officials say they found the men in the vehicle on Bartlett Road last weekend.

Inside a Forest Park home there's a memorial set up for one family who now have to bury two loved ones.

"It's been very difficult. I don't know how we have been holding on, but we are trying," the family member said.

The family chose not to be named in this article as the shooter was still at large.

There are so many questions surrounding the deaths of 21-year-old Jonathan Zuniga and 23-year-old Edwin Dominguez.

The incident happened on Bartlett Road in Forest Park.

Police initially believed they were responding to an accident and later found the cousins shot to death inside their vehicle.

The family says the Forest Park Police Chief mentioned a possible drug deal gone wrong.

This family says they don't believe it's true.

"If they have any information to believe that it's true, then come and be honest with us," the family member said.

They say the police have left them in the dark, obtaining information from news and social media.

"I understand they can't talk about the cases but at least come to the moms and say that we will get justice for you all. That's all they want to hear," the family member said.

Edwin is described as fun and silly. Jonathan is quieter but is also respectful and loving.

As the candles are lit and the flowers blossom to remember the two, this family hopes the police will work to find whoever's responsible.

"I hope they really are trying to grab that person because if they did it once, then it's not going to be hard for them to do it again," the family member said.

The family says it took nearly six hours for the police to come and tell them their loved ones were gone.

Right now, they say they are desperate for answers and information.

"If you have any information that might bring them peace, please come forward. You can remain anonymous.