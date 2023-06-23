Forest Park woman accused of trying to drown 7-month-old in bathtub

Forest Park police say a woman tried to drown her 7-month-old son in her bathtub but was stopped by the child's father.

Ty Asia Johnson, 23, is charged with attempted murder and is behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond. She's next in court on June 29.

A criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court says Johnson "notified" the child's father May 30 that she was going to kill their son.

The complaint says the child's father, who was close by, went to Johnson's apartment on Waycross Road and witnessed her putting the child's face underwater.

"The child's father grabbed the child from Ms. Johnson and prevented a fatal drowning of their child," the complaint says.

A police report says Johnson tried to harm herself when officers arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

Johnson and her son were taken to hospitals to be evaluated and treated.

Police arrested her June 19, after she was released from UC Psychiatric Emergency Services.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or 800-273-8255 any time day or night, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

