New Forest: Stallions released to help preserve pony bloodlines

Stallions have been released into the wild to help preserve the bloodlines of a rare pony.

Eighteen are being set free across the New Forest in Hampshire between May and July for the annual breeding season.

A number of approved stallions are turned out each year to maintain the New Forest pony as a breed.

Members of the public are being warned to keep their distance as the horses' behaviour can be "erratic".

The scheme aims to control the number of foals born each year and improve the quality of the stock.

£1,000 fines

The chosen stallions are inspected by five judges who look at their conformation, type and movement, as well as bloodlines.

The verderers, who regulate livestock in the forest, urged visitors not to walk through pony herds and to keep dogs under close control.

The ponies are owned by commoners who live in properties with ancient rights attached, dating back to the 11th century, allowing them to graze livestock on the open forest.

Earlier in the year, fines of up to £1,000 for petting ponies in the New Forest were approved.

New Forest District Council is expected to introduce these fines on 1 July.

