Forest Town: Man jailed for sex abuse image crimes against children

A man who disguised his identity to entice young girls into sending him sexually explicit images was jailed.

Ashley Haverkamp, aged 32, used social media to target five children living in different parts of the country.

Nottinghamshire Police said Haverkamp, of Forest Town, near Mansfield, struck up conversations with his victims before sending them sexually explicit images and videos of himself.

He was jailed for six years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Haverkamp, who targeted the girls between December 2020 and July last year, lied about his age and convinced them to send sexually explicit material in return.

'Abhorrent'

The force said he was exposed when the mother of one of the girls uncovered what he was doing and called the police.

Four more victims were then identified by police officers and gave video evidence to support the prosecution.

Haverkamp, of Newlands Drive, pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children, engaging in sexual communication with children, and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also added to the sex offenders register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Investigator Kerry Humphreys, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Haverkamp poses a clear risk to young girls.

"He knew he was in communication with impressionable children but still chose to exploit them for his own sexual gratification.

"His offending was utterly abhorrent and I am delighted he has now been jailed."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.