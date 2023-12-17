Forest trees cut down in Plymouth and Carver, apparently to block roads, police say

Authorities are trying to find whoever cut down trees in Plymouth and Carver to apparently block roads, State Police said.

A State Police official said that at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Plymouth police reported an incident involving a tree that had been cut down near the intersection of Lower College Pond and Cranford roads, WCVB reported.

At about 3 a.m., two more felled trees were found in Plymouth and another two were found in Carver, the official said.

The official said that shortly before 5 a.m., state troopers found evidence that some of those trees were cut down from within Myles Standish State Forest.

As of early Sunday morning, police were searching the area and monitoring the exits from the state forest.

Environmental Police officials confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that at about 5 a.m. Saturday, the department received a report of several trees cut down and blocking the roads at and next to Myles Standish State Forest.

No arrests have been reported. Environmental Police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Felled trees found on roads in Plymouth, Carver