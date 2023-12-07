Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, dies aged 51

Actor Keisha Nash-Whitaker, the ex-wife of The Last King of Scotland star Forest Whitaker, has died. She was 51.

The pair were married for 20 years from 1996 to 2021. They shared three children: Autumn, 32, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25.

Their youngest daughter, True, shared the news of her mother’s death on Instagram early Thursday morning (7 December), writing: “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond.

“The most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

The Independent has approached Whitaker’s representative for comment.

More to follow