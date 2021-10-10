What Is Forestar Group Inc.'s (NYSE:FOR) Share Price Doing?

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$21.37 and falling to the lows of US$18.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forestar Group's current trading price of US$19.39 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forestar Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Forestar Group worth?

Good news, investors! Forestar Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.62x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.48x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Forestar Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Forestar Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Forestar Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FOR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FOR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Forestar Group at this point in time. For example, we've found that Forestar Group has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

