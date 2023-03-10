Forestbrook student arrested for threat; told police school was ‘about to get shot up’

A Forestbrook Middle School student has been arrested after making a hoax threat to law enforcement Thursday afternoon, according to school officials.

An incident report states that a male student called law enforcement and told officers “the school was about to get shot up” around 11 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect, who was inside a classroom with peers, according to the report. They did a search of his bag and located the cell phone which matched the number that called dispatch.

The school was placed on lockdown, according to an email sent to parents that afternoon.

All students were accounted for. Horry County police determined the matter to be a hoax.

The student was detained by Horry County police, and charged with misuse of 911 and false complaint, according to the incident report.

Due to his age, no additional information is available.