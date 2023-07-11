New Forest's Hatchet Pond reopens after restoration work

Hatchet Pond is a shallow lake surrounded by heathland in the New Forest National Park

An important wildlife site in England has reopened to visitors after major renovation work.

Hatchet Pond in the New Forest is home to some of the rarest wetland plants and freshwater animals but became under threat from pollution and over-use, Forestry England said.

A renovation scheme, which included the relocation of the car park and improved drainage, began in 2019.

The project has now been completed and the site reopened on Tuesday.

The restoration scheme was launched after analysis showed the health of the water, plants and wildlife relying on it were "in severe decline".

As part of the work, the toilet block at the site has been removed and the car park moved further away from the edge of the pond to prevent pollution draining from it into the water.

Forestry England said it would continue to "monitor the health of the pond and may take further actions in the future if needed".

Visitors are also being asked not to enter the water or allow dogs to bathe in it.

The pond was created more than 200 years ago and is home to a third of all species of wetland plants found in the UK and many freshwater insect species.

Forestry England previously said pollution was caused by a sharp rise in people and animals entering the water, drainage from the car park as well as large amounts of material being thrown in to feed birds and bait fish.

