Forever 21 closing three KC-area locations. 50% off sales, as ‘everything must go’

Forever 21 is closing three locations in the Kansas City area.

The California-based fast-fashion retailer is shutting down its locations at the Country Club Plaza, Independence Center and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Zona Rosa and Oak Park Mall locations, however, appear to be staying open for now, according to employees with both stores.

The three stores that will close are advertising 50% off merchandise store-wide. Red “everything must go” signs hang in the windows of the two-story, 30,000-square-foot Plaza location, which opened in 2010.

The space at 111 Nichols Road formerly housed Mark Shale and Swanson’s. Just down the street, women’s clothing store Soft Surroundings closed on Sunday.

Holly Solomon, leasing director with Independence Center, said the Forever 21 location at 18801 E. 39th St. will close at the end of March.

Shannon O’Brien, a spokeswoman for Legends, confirmed the 1843 Village West Parkway location was closing but was unsure when.

Forever 21 did not return The Star’s request for comment.

At its height, Forever 21 did $4 billion in sales annually. But in 2019, the company filed for bankruptcy and began closing its stores in waves.

Forever 21 was bought out of bankruptcy by Authentic Brands and mall operators Simon and Brookfield the following year. Authentic recently announced a partnership between Forever 21 and Shein, an international online fast-fashion giant that’s been accused of violating labor laws and failing to make necessary disclosures about factory conditions.

Authentic CEO Jamie Salter was quoted in Retail Dive saying that buying Forever 21 was “the biggest mistake I made,” but hoped the relationship with Shein would turn business around.