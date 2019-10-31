Forever 21-owned beauty chain Riley Rose to close all stores

Riley Rose -- the beauty-store chain owned by fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 -- is reportedly closing all its freestanding stores, stopping orders on its web site and moving the brick-and-mortar beauty concept into existing Forever 21 locations.

The news, first reported by WWD, follows the bankruptcy of its parent company Forever 21, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in October, closing 200 stores in an effort to get back on solid financial footing.

According to sources, a letter was sent out this week to brands sold at Riley Rose, informing them of the news.

A notice has also been posted on rileyrose.com which states: "We are moving! As of 10/28, we welcome you to our new home located on the Beauty by Riley Rose tab at forever21.com, where you can continue to purchase your favorite products and on 10/15, we'll stop taking orders at rileyrose.com".

Riley Rose - which operates as a "beauty and lifestyle universe" -- opened its first store in 2017, offering a curated selection of new and cult beauty brands, and the latest in home décor and accessories, and (to-date) has sold numerous brands via its bricks-and-mortar and online stores, including: Juicy Couture, Dermalogica, DKNY and Ariana Grande Fragrances.

It's not yet known how many Riley Rose shop-in-shops will open inside Forever 21 stores, although the first shop-in-shop opened in July, in the New York Penn Station store.