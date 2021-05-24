Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Plans IPO This Year

Crystal Tse and Lauren Coleman-Lochner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group LLC, the owner of brands such as Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based company has held discussions with potential advisers about an initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The company could seek a valuation of about $10 billion when it goes public, the people said. Its plans aren’t final and the size and valuation of the deal could still change, the people said.

A representative for Authentic Brands declined to comment.

Founded and run by Jamie Salter, who hails from Canada, Authentic Brands snapped up a portfolio of more than 30 brands over the years including bankrupt Barneys New York. The company was valued at more than $4 billion in an $875 million investment by BlackRock Inc.’s private equity vehicle in 2019.

Brand Empire

In 2016, Salter teamed up with the two largest U.S. mall landlords to buy bankrupt fashion retailer Aeropostale. That led to other retail transactions, including the purchase of bankrupt Forever 21 last year.

Brookfield Property Partners recently swapped its stake in Forever 21 for equity in Authentic Brands, Bloomberg News reported this month. Authentic Brands now owns the retailer with Simon Property Group.

Its latest deal was the acquisition this month of outerwear-maker Eddie Bauer from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. It made the purchase along with SPARC LLC, its joint venture with Simon, the largest U.S. mall operator.

Authentic Brands is backed by investors including BlackRock Inc., General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners. Authentic Brands also owns Nautica, Jones New York and Lucky Brand. Representatives for General Atlantic and Leonard Green declined to comment.

In an interview in August, Salter, who once shunned operating retailers, said he’s committed to maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.

“If we have a store base in the U.S.,” Salter said, “it helps us build out the brand for multiple categories and more stores globally, plus having a store base also fuels your e-commerce strategy.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Timothée Chalamet to Sing and Dance as Young Willy Wonka in Upcoming Origin Film: Reports

    Timothée Chalamet will be the third actor to portray Willy Wonka on the silver screen, after Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005)

  • 'Real World' alum Rachel Campos-Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends' as weekend co-host

    Campos replaces Jedediah Bila who has left Fox News.

  • U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories. Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.

  • Journalist breaks silence on Princess Diana interview

    Martin Bashir apologized to Prince Harry and Prince William, saying he never wanted to hurt their mother.

  • Asian Stocks Steady Amid Easing Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Tuesday after technology shares spurred a Wall Street rally as Federal Reserve officials tried to soothe concerns about inflation. Bitcoin held onto gains following last week’s crypto rout.Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose modestly at the open. U.S contracts edged up after the S&P 500 climbed and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed amid a jump in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. Bitcoin soared in part on Elon Musk’s support for an apparent effort to improve its green credentials.The Fed comments aided sentiment, as officials reiterated they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were stable following a retreat.Oil held an advance after Iran said that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end U.S. sanctions on its crude. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index advanced the most in about a week.Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said they wouldn’t be surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes, but that much of those gains should be temporary. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have dipped, investors remain cautious about the risk of a pullback in stimulus. They are also monitoring Covid-19 spikes in regions such as Asia.“Inflation is a key focus for investors, meaning uncertainty over what happens to interest rates,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “Yield curves have stabilized, but it is not clear that renewed inflation concerns automatically mean steeper curves.”Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The index added 1%.Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%. The gauge added 1.7%Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5%South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.5%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen was at 108.76 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4114 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2218BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.60%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.69%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was steady at $65.92 a barrelGold dipped 0.2% to $1,876.77 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Holds Two-Day Surge as Investors Weigh Iran Talks, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after its biggest two-day surge since early March as investors tracked a recovery in the U.S. economy before summer driving season and progress toward the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal.West Texas Intermediate traded near $66 a barrel after rallying more than 6% in the previous two sessions. Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues on the accord, which may pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude flows. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the market will likely be able to absorb the extra barrels, highlighting the robustness of demand as vaccines are rolled out.Mobility in the U.S. is picking up, aiding energy consumption. With more than 61% of U.S. adults having received at least one vaccine dose, new coronavirus cases rose just 0.5% in the past week, the slowest increase since March 2020. The upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, traditionally marks the start of the nation’s summer driving season.Oil remains on course for another monthly gain in May -- the fourth out of five this year -- as investors wager demand will pick up in the U.S., Europe, and China as the pandemic eases. That will be partially offset, however, by weakness elsewhere, especially India, where the coronavirus is still rampant.The possibility of Iran’s official return to the global oil market has been well-flagged. While Tehran said on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal, diplomats are pressing for a solution. As part of that process, Iran has agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations’ inspectors, clearing the way for more time for the talks.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday, with the pair agreeing to deepen ties in trade and energy, an important issue if a deal removes restrictions on crude exports.Brent’s prompt timespread was 7 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it is down from 32 cents at the beginning of last week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO Announces Deal to Double Its Production

    The Chinese electric-vehicle company's manufacturing partner agreed to boost output to 20,000 per month.

  • Reddit Traders Help Chinese Billionaire Exit AMC With Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group Co. was facing headwinds on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. investment as the movie chain was hit hard by the pandemic.Then the retail investor army from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum stepped in, helping send AMC shares up as much as 839% in January.Wanda has taken advantage of the rally, cutting its stake to just 0.002% from 6.8% in an April 9 disclosure, according to a filing Friday. The company has gained about $675 million, including dividends, from its investment since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis.Wanda bought AMC in May 2012 and took the company public the following year. It started to trim its position from 2018 as the conglomerate, which had accumulated large debts after acquiring overseas trophy assets, contracted its investments outside China.AMC shares lost more than 70% of their value last year as the company struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. It considered options including a potential bankruptcy to ease its debt load, Bloomberg reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter.Then day traders who congregated on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum gave AMC and Wang more room to breathe, inspiring a turnaround in the stock. While the company has fallen from its high in January, the stock has still jumped to $13.47 from $2.12 at the end of last year.The stock gained 12% as of 1:48 p.m. in New York on Monday as posters on a Reddit forum cheered on the news. ”The second coming is upon us! Been holding since January,” one Redditor wrote, while another posted “my AMC is green! Welcome back! Now to the moon please.” Despite the gain, Wang’s fortune has continued to decline and he’s now worth $9.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down $5.9 billion this year.A spokesman for Wanda cited an earlier AMC statement saying the group’s film unit and AMC will enter into a long-term strategy and cooperation agreement.(Updates with Reddit traders activity in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Alexis Ren on venturing into the wellness space with the founding of interactive platform We Are Warriors

    Instagram influencer and model Alexis Ren spoke to Insider about leveraging her 14.2 million followers to found a mentorship program, We Are Warriors.

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Spain rescues 65 migrants off Gran Canaria

    The migrants were transferred to Arguinegin port where coast guards provided protective masks and checked their temperatures as they disembarked.Among the group of sub-Saharan African migrants, there was a case of scabies which was treated, and some migrants reported minor injuries, the Spanish coast guard said.Spanish Interior Ministry data reported 4,935 migrants had reached the Canary Islands by sea from the beginning of 2021 through May 15.

  • Why heart condition seen in few young people after COVID vaccine is no cause for alarm

    Experts say benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks of the rare condition.

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • Syria's election holds few surprises after years of war

    Campaign posters for Bashar al-Assad line the streets of Damascus, alongside those for two obscure rivals, but no one really doubts that Wednesday's election will extend his presidency despite 10 years of war that has left Syria in ruins. Ruled by his family for five decades, Syria is now barely recognisable from the nation that Assad, now 55, took over in 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. Assad has retaken control of much of his nation, where some voters will cast ballots this week at polling stations surrounded by bombed out buildings.

  • Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

    Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agreed Monday to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The last-minute discussions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency pushing back a statement planned for Sunday, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran as it presses a tough stance with the international community over its atomic program. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador's new leader faces uphill struggle

    The new president faces a divided Congress and plenty of economic challenges amid the Covid pandemic.

  • NBA star says he was turned away from a restaurant for being Black

    Restaurant says he was turned away due to dress code but Atlanta Hawks legend says it was racism