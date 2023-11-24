'Forever chemicals' detected in Newberry drinking water; mayor discourages overreacting

The water in Newberry contains concentrations of toxic “forever chemicals,” at or above the Environmental Protection Agency's minimum reporting levels, according to new data released by the EPA this month.

The chemicals, Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, were reported to be found above the EPA's limit in one out of four public drinking water systems in the nation. In Newberry, two PFAS have been detected at these higher levels, with one being 46.7% over the EPA’s limit.

“I’m not worried at all,” Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe said.

PFAS are long-lasting, nearly indestructible manufactured chemicals that can be found in many consumer products. PFAS are extremely widespread and can build up in the body over time, according to the EPA. The chemicals are found in water, air, soil, various food products, nonstick cooking equipment, electronics and more.

It’s unclear what impact PFAS have on human health, but the EPA reports that some studies show that the chemicals can harm the liver, the immune system, the cardiovascular system, human development and can lead to cancer. The agency has reported that it is becoming increasingly clear that PFAS can negatively impact human health even at very low levels.

The chemicals were found in high levels elsewhere in the state including Tampa, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Overall, PFAS were found in high levels in water systems that serve about 46 million people.

The EPA suggests consumers stay knowledgeable about the amount of PFAS in their drinking water. The agency recommends taking protective action when PFAS are in the water supply such as using effective water filters or using alternative water sources.

The EPA asks water systems to test and report the presence of certain unregulated pollutants every five years, USA Today reported. The EPA described its current testing on PFAS as its most comprehensive yet.

Marlowe said Newberry submits all the water tests that are locally, state and federally mandated, and that some tests show different results than others.

“When it comes to this substance, they're still trying to figure out what is the regulated amount, how to regulate it, what are the danger zones, those kinds of things,” he said. “So they've got these recommendations and Newberry triggered on two tests out of multiple tests fractionally higher than what they liked to see. So we would have to run another 24 tests in order to actually know if those trace particle amounts are actually there or not. All of these tests generally trigger something and then when you retest you get a different amount.”

Marlowe also said that the EPA never reached out to the city with the test results before they were posted to the public online. He said he understands the concern, but that no Newberry resident should worry.

“We're just trying to work with EPA, get them to communicate with us,” he said. “Certainly when they publish it on a website, somebody's gonna get nervous. Nobody wants anything in their drinking water. The EPA doesn't do a very good job of educating when they publish these things.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: New data shows toxic chemicals found in Newberry drinking water