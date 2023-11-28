Forever chemicals in drinking water and more, today's top stories | Daily Briefing
It’s no secret that forever chemicals show up in drinking water, but not all drinking water is the same.
You’ll likely find more of the industrial pollutants in a glass of tap water in Indian Hill than in Colerain Township, and more in Colerain Township than in Cincinnati.
I’m Dan Horn and I went through the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to find out where forever chemicals are most common in Greater Cincinnati, and why some communities have a bigger problem than others.
What else you need to know Tuesday, Nov. 28
⛅ Weather: High of 31. Partly sunny, brisk and cold.
🏆 Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati star named 2023 MLS Landon Donovan MVP.
❄️ When will it snow? What to know about Greater Cincinnati's winter forecast.
📺 "The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre" New docuseries examines murders. Here's how to watch.
🎶 Hellooo! 'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical coming to Cincinnati. Here's how to get tickets.
Today's Top Stories
• Xavier basketball stunned at home in loss to Oakland
• See what Cincinnati Bengals had to say about Joe Burrow's wrist surgery
• Cincinnati woman sold home, paid $32K to board 3-year cruise. Now it's canceled
• Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announces 2024 Great Living Cincinnatians
• Statehouse maps cleared for 2024 use after Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuits
