'I will forever miss him': Hundreds attend mass to remember CDCR counselor shot, killed

Sep. 13—Richard Alcala still remembers when his brother left for Navy bootcamp more than 20 years ago.

Their sobbing mother ran after the car that had Benny Alcala Jr. inside while their father stood tall and proud watching his son leave to defend America. Richard Alcala, a sophomore in high school, cried because his best friend was going away. The brothers did everything together, down to wearing matching outfits as young boys.

But it was a fitting sendoff for "the strongest, smartest and most honorable Alcala going off to fight for our country," Richard Alcala said Tuesday while Benny Alcala's son, Maxx, stood next to him.

Richard Alcala spoke about these memories and more to a sea of grieving faces Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church during a memorial for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., who was shot and killed Aug. 24 while charging his electric car near Target at The Shops at River Walk.

The 43-year-old father of two grew up in Delano, graduated from Cal State Bakersfield, was a Kern County sheriff's deputy for a year and worked as a corrections counselor at Wasco State Prison before he died.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to Alcala's death. A pre-preliminary hearing for Roberts is scheduled for Monday, during which attorneys say if they are ready for a preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing allows attorneys to question witnesses about evidence and a judge decides what charges — if any — Roberts should face at trial.

The hundreds gathered at the church indicated how Benny Juarez Alcala's impact extended throughout the community, Richard Alcala said. Monsignor Perry Kavookjian led mourners through mass, while Benny Alcala's mother and his wife's cousin read first prayer and second prayers, respectively.

"He should have many more years ahead of him," Kavookjian said. "To grow old with his wife. To see his sons mature and start families of their own. To see grandchildren. And to enjoy a well-deserved retirement."

Story continues

But Kavookjian implored the audience to remember Alcala wouldn't have wanted tears — the father of two would encourage people to remember his full life, chock-full of laughter, love, service and success. Benny Alcala is probably exchanging stories with his father in heaven, he said.

"(The manner of his death) was cruel and it was unfair," Kavookjian said. "But let us believe that he was not alone at that time. Somehow, the Lord was present to him at that moment — giving him comfort and courage. And after Benny closed his eyes for the last time, he opened them again to see the face of Christ ... (and) his father who was there to welcome him home."

Benny Alcala made his staff feel valued and supported through his honesty and compassion, said Wasco State Prison Warden Heather Shirley. He didn't like to draw attention to himself but couldn't dampen the shine of his personality.

"I could stand up here the whole day to tell you all the reasons he's such an amazing man," Shirley said.

Richard Alcala spoke of their fun-filled childhood: He loved teasing his older brother to test his patience. Older, tougher bullies never matched Benny's strength.

The brother thanked Benny's wife, Valerie Alcala, for allowing her husband to live the life he always wanted. Some of Benny Alcala's happiest times were running with his son, Anthony Andrew, and Maxx's fearless nature mirrored his father's.

"Beautiful people do not just happen, they pull themselves and others from the ashes," Richard Alcala said while crying. "My brother Benny was one of those beautiful people. And, I will forever miss him."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.