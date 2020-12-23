The Forever-Online Boyfriends of the Pandemic

Raisa Bruner

Credit - Margeaux Walter for TIME

The first canceled date was a bad omen. “So, my coworker may have been exposed to COVID,” Sean called to tell me, an hour before we were due to meet at Radio City Music Hall for a show in March. I was sipping wine with a friend, killing time. “Our whole office might need to self-quarantine,” he said. I took my friend to the show instead. I wouldn’t see Sean again, but we would watch each other’s Instagram Stories religiously for eight months and counting. “Ghosting” is the colloquial term for disappearing after a date, but now the more insidious ghosts are the almost-dates that haunt us, indefinitely, around the edges of our digital lives: phantoms that remind us of what could have been, if the pandemic hadn’t changed dating and uprooted plans so swiftly. As case rates rise nationally, the pursuit of love—like much of life—remains stuck in virtual limbo.

After Sean canceled, the chips fell quickly: lockdowns, self-quarantines and isolation became the norm. I had connected on an app with another potential date, a musician named Chris, in February. He was kind and curious in his text banter, and as we hunkered down in our apartments we shared music recommendations and fears about the future. Soon, we were both living back at home with our parents, separated by a two-hour time difference and 2,000 miles. But nearly every night—both insomniacs—we’d check in. “How was your day?” we’d ask each other, going on long tangents about the news and art and family. We never spoke on the phone, never FaceTimed. But I learned the things that made Chris tick, his relationship with his parents, his sadness when his childhood house was sold, then demolished. But when we finally met in person, eight months later, it didn’t feel like he could ever be a partner—he would always be the person on the other end of the text, at once too familiar and not familiar enough. Still, I couldn’t imagine a quarantine without this connection, a relationship untethered from the scheduling pressures of dating and the stress of definitions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-fxKMmAKau

Now, 9 months in, the pandemic has made these kinds of fully-virtual relationships commonplace. When I was a kid, I thought having a pen pal like this would be the height of romance. I was wrong, of course: at night, the blue light of my phone keeps me company, but the loneliness does not fade. I may be lonely, but in that, at least, I am not alone. A quick poll of friends on Instagram showed that about two-thirds were spending much more time talking to potential dates before meeting up, especially for those who had changed their living situations temporarily or been hit by the pandemic’s economic effects. Early in the pandemic, messages on Bumble were up about 25%. By the end of September, member activity on Tinder was up double digits from February, the company shared with TIME. Smaller sites like The Inner Circle saw message frequency double. Stuck at home and with little to do, people began to stack Zoom dates like they would work calls.

New initiatives, like the aptly named Quarantine Together and Love Is Quarantine, popped up to cater to the circumstances directly. Existing apps like Hinge, Tinder and Bumble launched or bolstered their in-platform video chat capabilities, encouraging the jump to FaceTime if not face time. Smaller groups like the comedy duo UpDating or the speed-dating service Here/Now made virtual versions of their in-person experiences. But there’s a sense of uncertainty around the shape of these connections; a Harris poll from November showed that Gen Z women now consider their relationships “undefined” a full quarter of the time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B98aMerJXRb

For my generation of Millennials and our younger peers, it’s become normal to project our needs and hopes onto internet strangers, learned early in chatrooms—RIP AIM—or the confessional online forums of the aughts, or as pop culture connoisseurs thirsting after the characters in our favorite shows and actors in our favorite tabloids. The “internet boyfriend” (or girlfriend) is not a new concept; a new book, A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends, provides a handy roadmap to the type. “An Internet Boyfriend… seems like the type of person you would probably want to get to know and definitely want to date. An Internet Boyfriend often plays characters that are just as intriguing—or even more intriguing—than the Internet Boyfriend himself. An Internet Boyfriend represents something,” writes Esther Zuckerman. And then she names them: Benedict Cumberbatch, Timothee Chalamet, Mahershala Ali. Pretty celebrities with ample documentation online, they are cyphers for our hopes, however unrequited those dreams may stubbornly remain.

My internet boyfriends are real, everyday people, even if made concrete only by the photos they post and the messages they send. Chris was just a collection of grey text boxes on a white screen, a guy who was particular about punctuation, until we had a drink and I discovered the contours of his quick smile and the timbre of his voice. I’d met Jack once, at a wedding just before the pandemic, but now we call, text and even have written letters, discussing the confusion of the world around us, knowing we may not see each other again anytime soon. He spent the summer and fall traveling the West in a van, and now when I think of him, I hear his Southern drawl describing the moon while driving through the empty New Mexican desert. Brian sent an emoji reaction to my Instagram Stories almost daily for six months from his own Midwestern isolation, but faced with being back in the same city, we both chickened out about planning a meeting. Over the summer, Phillip’s jokes made me smile; we chatted on an app intermittently for months before, upon my return to New York City, he said he was too busy with work to actually meet for a socially distanced date. He is embalmed in my memories as a guy who headed to Tulum at the pandemic’s height, texting me sunset photos from a faraway beach.

Or there’s someone like Ben, with whom I matched on an app while he was visiting my hometown. I sent him a Google Doc guide to my favorite places and he sent me feedback on his dinners and hikes. He left before the case rate dropped enough for me to see him, and we’ve never lived in the same place. But we have the same taste in restaurants and hikes, and life is up in the air enough that right now, that seems like enough reason to stay in touch. Why concern ourselves with the parameters of reality? Why not keep an open mind? The list of internet pseudo-boyfriends goes on.

Each of them may be distilled to their digital personas, but they have changed the way I think about dating; they have taught me to step back and try to communicate without expectations. Dating during COVID-19 doesn’t offer the romance of infatuation or the passion of a fling, but it teaches us to commit to something different: kindness, curiosity, discovery, patience.

My shifting dating attitude is reflected nationally. A study released in the spring backed by Match.com highlighted the turn towards longer conversations and reconsidering values; 63% of respondents were spending more time getting to know potential dates. Honesty was up, as was the percentage of people who said they shared “meaningful conversations” prior to meeting in person. One app, The League, shared data with TIME showing average conversation length went up overall 20-25% between late March and now. (Back in April, they clocked a 41% increase in video usage within the app, plus more number exchanges and double attendance in their weekly video speed dating sessions, but that has since dropped off.) Over at Hinge, two out of three users said they “want to change the way they date once it is safe to meet in person again,” one in three were “open to being exclusive with someone they have only dated virtually,” about two-thirds felt a “growing connection” with someone they’d met only virtually, and two-thirds were “thinking more about who they’re really looking for.”

 

Most of these long-term messaging relationships don’t result in true love. One guy shared with me a story about his own COVID dating experience: he’d met a woman on Bumble just before isolation in the spring. After their first date was canceled, they talked daily for three months, ordering each other takeout while jointly watching shows like Money Heist, “double dating” while watching movies at home with their parents, investing in the same stocks on Robinhood and even attending virtual concerts jointly. She asked him to kiss in the comments of a Shadowboxers encore set. Then, as the pandemic dragged on, their online love story dwindled. They never met. They didn’t need each other anymore. (They do still talk, he said.) Yet it was a connection that helped sustain something like joy during the year’s darkest months—the type of connection I’ll continue to seek, for better or worse, online more than offline, as winter closes around us.

Maybe Sean and I will finally go on that date once we eventually get vaccinated, if we end up in the same city. But maybe he—and every other one of these internet boyfriends—will eventually fade out of my life, their purpose served. I’m grateful for them anyway.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Rotten to the core’: Anger as Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father

    It’s the latest in a string of controversial pardons in the Trump administration’s final days

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • Ireland welcomes Brexit deal, calling it 'a good compromise'

    The Irish government welcomed the Brexit deal and said it was “a good compromise” that protected the Good Friday Agreement although the business sector warned that trade with the UK would suffer. Michael Martin, the Taoiseach, said that while he respects the UK’s decision to leave the EU, he “deeply regrets” the outcome. “The UK was an important member of the European Union, and Ireland and the UK frequently worked closely together on many EU issues. However, as we now approach the end of the transition period, I wish the UK well in this new chapter in its history.” “The UK will always be a close friend and partner. Our people, our histories and our economies are deeply entwined. As we move into the next phase of our relationship, we will work together to ensure that it remains deep and strong.” Leo Varadkar, the deputy Prime Minister, said it was “a sad but momentous day.” He added the Northern Ireland Protocol was a vindication of the Irish government’s approach to negotiations as it ensured that there was no hard border on the island. In a series of tweets Mr Varadkar congratulated Ireland’s diplomatic service and EU negotiators.

  • Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

    A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of a British-born Pakistani man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh High Court’s release order overturns government detention orders that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was acquitted earlier this year of murdering Pearl, but has been held while Pearl's family appeals the acquittal.

  • Trump’s old tweet suggesting Clinton should accept defeat ‘with dignity’ returns to haunt him

    ‘There’s always a tweet’ is now a common refrain on social media whenever any of the president’s posts from the past turns up to contradict his comments in the present

  • House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

    In a private call with his fellow Republican lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that he won't sign off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) attempt to pass larger COVID-19 pandemic stimulus payments by unanimous consent, an anonymous source who participated in the call told Bloomberg. Politico confirmed the news, as well.> in other words, Republicans will not allow this https://t.co/8NVQH6jYzI> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 23, 2020President Trump said Tuesday that he wans individuals to receive $2,000 direct payments rather than the $600 allocated in Congress' recently-passed $900 billion coronavirus relief bill or else he may veto the package when it gets to his desk later in the week.In response, Pelosi suggested House and Senate Democrats were ready to pass the increase quickly, but it appears the GOP isn't on board. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Our pandemic half-lives

  • Saumitra Khan: India MP threatens to divorce wife who switched party

    Indian MP Saumitra Khan sent a divorce notice to wife Sujata Mondal Khan after she joined a rival party.

  • Ireland breathes sigh of relief as 'least bad' Brexit deal clinched

    Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed relief on Thursday after neighbouring Britain agreed a last-minute trade deal with the European Union which he said was the "least bad version of Brexit possible". Ireland, the EU member state most exposed to the fall-out from Britain's departure, was an important player during four rocky years of exit negotiations in which it sought to shelter its highly exposed agricultural sector and avoid a hard border infrastructure with the British region of Northern Ireland.

  • Iowa care home accused of performing 'bizarre and dangerous experiments' on disabled residents

    A care home in Iowa for people with intellectual disabilities subjected residents to "bizarre experiments" and used them as "human guinea pigs," according to a US justice department investigation. The inquiry into the Glenwood Resource Center began last year following reports of an increased number of deaths. Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said: "Individuals with disabilities are not human guinea pigs, and like all persons, they should never be subject to bizarre and deviant pseudo-medical 'experiments' that injure them. "Human experimentation is the hallmark of sick totalitarian states and has no place in the United States of America.” The justice department concluded that experiments were conducted on residents without their consent. One experiment involved reportedly overhydrating residents and caused physical harm. It said others involved psychological research on impulsivity. Investigators found there had also been apparent plans by the former superintendent of the facility to conduct sexual arousal experiments using a computer containing images of nude and clothed children. The justice department said it did not find evidence the images were ever shown to residents. The former superintendent was fired last year about a month after the investigation began. Investigators also concluded that Glenwood's alleged use of restraints violated residents' rights. The justice department report identified broad failings, including by the Iowa department of human services. It said: "Iowa has been deliberately indifferent to those breakdowns and the risks they pose. "Glenwood frequently leaves residents at serious risk of harm or death by ignoring changes in condition outright, or by adopting a clinically unjustified 'wait and see' approach.” The investigation concluded there was reasonable cause to believe the conditions at Glenwood violated the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. It said that a teenage resident had been restrained 293 times over the course of less than two years. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa governor, said: "What happened at the Glenwood Resource Center was unconscionable and unacceptable."

  • Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon, says top Mueller prosecutor

    ‘You cannot be pardoned for future crimes,’ says Andrew Weissman

  • Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

    A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government threatened Thursday to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn't stop interfering in the war-stricken North African country. Khalifa Hifter's comments came in response to the Turkish parliament's decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Our pandemic half-lives

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

    A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a shopping mall encounter has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright, 25, and four family members claim their civil rights were violated and asserts the May confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the windows of the car to get to its passengers. “During this attack, Mia Wright could not breathe and was in paralyzing fear as her face and neck were smashed against the concrete ground,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has won U.S. approval to transfer funds for coronavirus vaccines from overseas, the central bank chief said on Thursday, as its daily death toll fell to a three-month low. Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said an Iranian bank had received backing from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to transfer the money to a Swiss bank to pay for the vaccines. There was no immediate U.S. reaction to Hemmati's remarks.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.