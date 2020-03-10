FOREX-Dollar rebounds, yen drops, as traders cling to stimulus hopes

By Tommy Wilkes

* Dollar recovers, adds 1.9% vs yen, 0.5% vs euro

* Commodity linked currencies rebound but sentiment fragile

* Tracking the coronavirus: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded on Tuesday afters huge losses against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, as investors turned hopeful that global policymakers would introduce stimulus to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The moves helped reverse Monday's gyrations, although at 104 yen per dollar the Japanese currency was not back above the 105 seen before this week.

The dollar started to rise as U.S. stock futures rose and bond yields gained, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the virus.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also said the White House would meet with bank executives this week in a sign the U.S. government would roll out measures to cope with the virus.

Analysts said it was too early to call a bottom in the dollar, which plunged on Monday after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.2% to 95.613. It rallied 1.9% against the yen to 104.28 , considerably higher than Monday's 101.18 low.

The yen also wobbled against major crosses, such as the euro and the Australian dollar, after Bank of Japan officials indicated they were ready to ramp up stimulus if necessary before a policy meeting next week.

"It seems pretty clear that owning the yen still works when bond yields are falling, volatility is spiking and risk appetite is disappearing. So today's a bad day for the yen as we reverse all those sentiments," said Kit Juckes, an FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"However, that opens up the opportunity to get yen longs on before we exit the eye of the storm and feel its fury again."

The euro dropped 0.4% versus the dollar to $1.1385 .

The dollar rose 1.2% to 0.9361 Swiss franc on Tuesday, then fell to 0.9299 francs after three days of heavy selling pushed it to its lowest in almost five years. Data suggest the Swiss National Bank is now intervening to weaken its currency.

Against the pound, the U.S. currency rose 0.5% to $1.3067.

Commodity-linked currencies that tumbled on Monday following the crash in oil prices recovered from record lows. The Norwegian crown added 1.6% versus the euro to 10.796 , still off the 10.4 levels seen last week.

The Canadian dollar rose 0.3% to C$1.3658.

The Russian rouble gained 3.6% and the Mexican peso 0.5%.

Volatility surged in FX markets in recent days, but analysts said it could get much worse depending on upcoming economic data.

"The data from China is likely to be of particular interest as it was the first country to be hit by the virus. The tension on the markets is likely to continue and I would not exclude that the FX markets might be hit be a proper risk-off wave at some point soon," said Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen. (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; editing by Larry King)

  • Roosevelt who? 2020 Democrats steer clear of talking history
    Yahoo News

    Roosevelt who? 2020 Democrats steer clear of talking history

    When Elizabeth Warren ended her bid for president, she spoke to campaign staff and signed off with a line that connected the Democratic senator from Massachusetts to one of the most famous politicians in the history of her state, Ted Kennedy. It was clear echo of the famous closing lines in Kennedy's 1980 speech at the Democratic convention, after he had ended his own presidential campaign: “The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.” Modern politicians talk less and less about the traditions and legacy of their own political parties.

  • Man who threatened to kill Ilhan Omar given lighter sentence after she asks for compassion
    The Independent

    Man who threatened to kill Ilhan Omar given lighter sentence after she asks for compassion

    A man who threatened the life of Rep. Ilhan Omar has been given a lighter sentence after the politician asked for leniency. Patrick Carlineo Jr. was sentenced on Friday to 12 months and one day in prison alongside three years of supervised release for threatening to assault and murder a United States official, and for being a felon in possession of firearms, according to The Department of Justice. Carlineo Jr admitted to making comments about Omar to a member of her staff, including threatening to “put a bullet in her f*****g skull” The 37-year-old politician asked for leniency with a letter to Hon.

  • Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths
    Associated Press

    Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths

    Germany has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of the new coronavirus but — so far — just two deaths, far fewer than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said Monday that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications. “We in Germany were simply at the forefront in terms of diagnostics,” said Christian Drosten, the director of the Institute for Virology at Berlin's Charite hospital.

  • Delta, United announce change fee updates for flights amid coronavirus concerns
    USA TODAY

    Delta, United announce change fee updates for flights amid coronavirus concerns

    Delta Air Lines on Monday said it will allow travelers holding tickets to any destination in March and April to change or cancel their flight without paying a hefty change fee, regardless of when they bought the ticket. The broad fee waiver, the first by a major U.S airline, provides travelers holding nonrefundable tickets more flexibility as trips are canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. United followed suit Monday night, announcing on its website and on social media that the airline would waive change fees for the next 12 months for flights booked between March 3 and March 31, 2020.

  • Pakistan, northern India face renewed threat of flooding from rounds of showers, thunderstorms
    AccuWeather

    Pakistan, northern India face renewed threat of flooding from rounds of showers, thunderstorms

    After flooding and landslides caused numerous deaths in Pakistan late last week, parts of the country are bracing for the arrival of another potent storm system. The storm will track from southern Iran into Pakistan through Tuesday before arriving in northern Pakistan on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will spread from eastern Afghanistan into far northern India, including the states of Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by Wednesday.

  • China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles
    Reuters

    China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its efforts to control the virus are working. "It is obvious that Xi could not have visited Wuhan earlier because the risk of him contracting the virus there was initially too high," Zhang Ming, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, told Reuters. China came in for criticism at home and globally over its early response to the outbreak, suppressing information and downplaying its risks, but its draconian efforts at control, including the lock-down of Wuhan and Hubei province where it is originated, have been effective at curbing the spread.

  • Italy's prime minister just placed the entire country on lockdown in a nationwide extension of its coronavirus restriction zone
    Business Insider

    Italy's prime minister just placed the entire country on lockdown in a nationwide extension of its coronavirus restriction zone

    Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images More than 9,100 people in Italy have been infected by the coronavirus and about 463 have died, officials said on Monday. The surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to take the unprecedented step of putting the entire nation on lockdown. The northern region of Lombardy and 14 neighboring provinces, where an estimated 16 million people live, were quarantined, starting Sunday.

  • New York Is Making its Own Hand Sanitizer Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak — Using Prison Labor
    Time

    New York Is Making its Own Hand Sanitizer Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak — Using Prison Labor

    New York State is using prison labor to manufacture its own hand sanitizer amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. Cuomo unveiled the “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer during a press conference, calling it superior to existing products thanks to its scent and alcohol content of 75%. Cuomo said that New York has the capacity to make 100,000 gallons of NYS Clean a week, at the cost of $6 a gallon.

  • Why Is Alleged Quack Dr. Oz the Face of NBC’s ‘Coronavirus Crisis Team’?
    The Daily Beast

    Why Is Alleged Quack Dr. Oz the Face of NBC’s ‘Coronavirus Crisis Team’?

    NBC News has been promoting celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz as the most visible member of the Today show's so-called “Coronavirus Crisis Team. The 59-year-old Oz, an Oprah Winfrey protégé who registered the trademark “America's Doctor” as his self-awarded title, has been urging Today viewers to vigorously scrub their thumbs and fingertips as part of a 20-second hand-washing ritual to combat the spread of the pandemic, and on Friday, exhorted people over the age of 60—those at highest risk of succumbing to the disease—to stick close to home.

  • Governors react to Trump's communication during coronavirus outbreak: 'It's background noise'
    The Week

    Governors react to Trump's communication during coronavirus outbreak: 'It's background noise'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — who declared a state of emergency in the Old Line state this week after three positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were confirmed — told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday he's actually pretty pleased with the Trump administration's handling of the outbreak, even though he doesn't love how Trump himself has communicated. During an appearance on Meet the Press, Hogan said the key was appointing Vice President Mike Pence, who is a former governor himself, to coordinate the response with the states and other agencies. He said Pence has done a good job of communicating with governors, so far, and thinks his messaging is the way things "ought to go."

  • James Biden’s health care ventures face a growing legal morass
    Politico

    James Biden’s health care ventures face a growing legal morass

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a health care business linked to Joe Biden's brother in late January, seizing boxes of documents. The raid of an Americore Health hospital represented a deepening of the legal morass surrounding James Biden's recent venture into health care investing at a time when questions about the business dealings of Joe Biden's relatives, and their alleged connection to the former vice president's public service, continue to dog his presidential campaign. In the weeks since the raid, two small medical firms that did business with James Biden have claimed in civil court proceedings to have obtained evidence that he may have fraudulently transferred funds from Americore “outside of the ordinary course of business,” and a former Americore executive has told POLITICO that James Biden had more than half a million dollars transferred to him from the firm as a personal loan that has not yet been repaid.

  • Associated Press

    US Supreme Court rejects ex-cop's appeal of rape convictions

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal for a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting black women he encountered while patrolling the city's low-income neighborhoods. Attorney James L. Hankins asked the highest court in December 2019 to review a ruling against 33-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw issued months earlier by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The Supreme Court's denial of the written request means the lower court's decision stands.

  • 'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass
    USA TODAY

    'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

    At the Basilica, priests have started asking worshippers not to shake hands at the sign of peace, which occurs around midway through the Catholic service. Most Masses here normally don't offer wine during communion, but those that do are suspending the use of the shared chalices for now. Coronavirus and work: Coronavirus can be avoided by working from home.

  • A Look at the Complete Works of Antoni Gaudí
    Architectural Digest

    A Look at the Complete Works of Antoni Gaudí

    A new book surveys the Catalan architect's oeuvre, and the many inspirations that went into creating his defining aesthetic Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Japan unveils $4 billion coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget
    Reuters

    Japan unveils $4 billion coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

    Japan unveiled on Tuesday a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy. The package, totaling 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in spending, shows how much pressure policymakers are under to bolster fragile growth and stem the risk of corporate bankruptcies, as event cancellations and a slump in tourism threaten to hit the broader economy hard. To help fund the package, the government will tap the rest of this fiscal year's budget reserve of about 270 billion yen, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

  • Xi Visits Wuhan in Sign China Sees Virus Under Control
    Bloomberg

    Xi Visits Wuhan in Sign China Sees Virus Under Control

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan for the first time since the disease emerged, a trip intended to project confidence that his government has managed to stem its spread domestically. Xi arrived Tuesday morning in the capital of Hubei province, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Wuhan, where the disease first emerged in December, has been quarantined since Jan. 23, in what some people see as a heavy-handed approach following earlier failures to act quickly enough to stem the spread.

  • UPDATE: Virus lockdown fails to stop travel in northern Italy
    AFP Relax News

    UPDATE: Virus lockdown fails to stop travel in northern Italy

    Travelling in and out of Italy's coronavirus-hit north continued by rail, road and air on Monday despite a government crackdown that was meant to isolate the region. Airlines including EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways were still serving airports in Milan and Venice -- the region's two biggest transport hubs -- even as all three companies announced fresh cuts to their flight schedules serving northern Italy. The government on Sunday imposed sweeping measures to restrict travel in the prosperous north, the centre of Italy's virus outbreak.

  • Czech prime minister says China should replace its ambassador
    Yahoo News Video

    Czech prime minister says China should replace its ambassador

    China should replace its ambassador in the Czech Republic after the Chinese embassy sent a threatening letter to Czech authorities, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

  • 'I'm frightened there's not a sense of urgency': Most Americans don't approve of Trump's handling of coronavirus
    The Independent

    'I'm frightened there's not a sense of urgency': Most Americans don't approve of Trump's handling of coronavirus

    A slight majority of Americans disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus outbreak, and just under 40 per cent say his response would make them less likely to vote for his re-election. The survey, conducted last week by Public Policy Polling, found 51 per cent of Americans disapprove of the president's response to the virus, with 42 per cent saying they approve. What's more, the poll found 39 per cent of those surveyed said Mr Trump's handling of the matter would make them less likely to vote for him in November.

  • Trevor Noah Accuses Kamala Harris of ‘Gaslighting’ Voters With Biden Endorsement
    The Daily Beast

    Trevor Noah Accuses Kamala Harris of ‘Gaslighting’ Voters With Biden Endorsement

    On the eve of what some cable news networks are calling “Super Tuesday 2,” Trevor Noah dubbed the Democratic presidential primary race “2 Old, 2 Furious.” “Now please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again,” Noah said, imitating Harris. The host went on to joke that “even the Taliban is looking at this video like, 'we had better lighting and we were in a cave!'” As an outsider to American politics, Noah said he found the whole thing “a little strange.”

  • Oil price war, Mecca ban are latest risks by Saudi prince
    Associated Press

    Oil price war, Mecca ban are latest risks by Saudi prince

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is behind the kingdom's boldest and riskiest moves in decades, most recently shutting down Islam's holiest sites to pilgrims to stymie the spread of a new virus and the government's decision to slash oil prices in what analysts say has sparked a price war with major producer Russia. As his father's favored son, the 34-year-old prince oversees nearly every major aspect of the country's defense, economy, internal security, social reforms and foreign policy. The prince's headline-grabbing path to power has been paved with controversy, conflict and combat.

  • A US medical worker who tested positive for the new coronavirus said his condition is 'getting worse' every day, despite being 32 years old and having no underlying conditions
    Business Insider

    A US medical worker who tested positive for the new coronavirus said his condition is 'getting worse' every day, despite being 32 years old and having no underlying conditions

    A 32-year-old medical worker in New Jersey said his health is "getting worse" after he was hospitalized and tested positive for the coronavirus last week. "The virus is everything," James Cai told WCBS. Experts have said the coronavirus poses more of a risk for elderly individuals, as well as those who have underlying health conditions; although that is not always the case.

  • Mexican stock exchange and peso crash amidst coronavirus, oil fears
    AFP

    Mexican stock exchange and peso crash amidst coronavirus, oil fears

    Mexico's stock exchange on Monday suffered its largest single-day crash since 2008 as the peso dropped to its lowest exchange rate compared to the US dollar in three years. The falls come amidst global fears over the new coronavirus and plummeting oil prices. The stock exchange plunged 6.42 percent to close at 38,730.56 points.

  • Turkey issues new arrest warrant for jailed businessman Kavala
    Reuters

    Turkey issues new arrest warrant for jailed businessman Kavala

    A Turkish court issued a new arrest warrant on Monday against Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was re-arrested last month after being acquitted in a separate trial, one of his lawyers told Reuters. Kavala had been cleared of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, but was re-arrested the following day, accused of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order in a failed coup in 2016. On Monday, a second arrest warrant was issued in relation to the coup attempt, this time for espionage.

  • Wuhan Official Called for ‘Gratitude Education’ to Teach Citizens to Thank Xi Jinping for Coronavirus Response
    National Review

    Wuhan Official Called for ‘Gratitude Education’ to Teach Citizens to Thank Xi Jinping for Coronavirus Response

    The top Communist Party official in Wuhan suggested Saturday that the government conduct “gratitude education” to teach citizens how to properly thank the party and general secretary Xi Jinping for the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. “The people of Wuhan are heroic people who understand gratitude,” Wuhan party secretary Wang Zhonglin said in comments published by Changjiang Daily. “[We] must through various channels carry out gratitude education among the citizens of the whole city as well as cadres so that they thank the general secretary [Xi Jinping], thank the communist party, listen to the party's words, follow the party's way, and create strong positive energy.”