Forged check scheme foiled

Mar. 4—A fraudulent check scheme has landed two former Alabama prison inmates in the Limestone County Detention Center. Adam Troy Chambers, 35, of Elkmont and Heath Allen Griffin, 39, of Athens are each being held on $15,000 bonds.

After receiving multiple complaints regard- ing forged checks being cashed at local businesses, Limestone County Sheriff's Office Investigator Steven Ferguson identified Chambers and Griffin as being involved in the scheme.

A tip to the Sheriff's Office led investigators to the 18000 block of Coffman Road, and on Feb. 25, both of the former Alabama prison inmates were arrested. At the residence, Chief Investigator Caleb Durden and Investigator Ferguson obtained security camera video from inside the home clearly showing the production of forged checks.

A consented search of the home also yielded forged checks, stolen identities and other check counterfeiting tools.

Chambers has been charged with second-degree forgery, trafficking in stolen identities and three counts of posses- sion of forgery device/ tools.

Griffin has been charged with second-degree forgery, trafficking in stolen identities and three counts of posses- sion of forgery device/ tools.

"We are thankful to our community for reporting these alleged re- peat offenders who are stealing from our local businesses and families. We will continue to pursue anyone stealing identities and engaging in fraudulent practices in Limestone County," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.