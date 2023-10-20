Forged document case heads to Cambria court, authorities say

Oct. 20—SALIX, Pa. — A New Jersey man will head to Cambria County court, accused of trying to board a flight in Johnstown while carrying forged documents, authorities said.

Evens Roseme, 29, who has an address listed as Orange, New Jersey, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.

Richland Township police arrested Roseme on Sept. 23 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

Roseme was allegedly carrying a forged Social Security card and a forged U.S. permanent resident identification card, also called a green card.

Attorney John Messina, of Johnstown, said Roseme naively bought the documents from strangers who offered to help him find work.

Roseme's cousin told him to destroy the forged documents, but he instead stuffed them into his luggage, where they were found by Transportation Security Administration screeners, Messina said.

His cousin was in court on Thursday to interpret the proceedings because Rosmene speaks Haitian Creole.

Roseme was charged with two counts of forgery. He is in the U.S. legally and is free on bond. Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said Roseme never attempted to use the forged documents.

Roseme was headed to another destination when he inadvertently ended up in Johnstown, he said.