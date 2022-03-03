Forgery investigation reveals warrant, stolen pickup

Mar. 3—The Corsicana Police Department recently arrested a suspect at VeraBank after a forgery investigation revealed an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery, a stolen pickup and drugs.

According to arrest reports, police responded to a report of forgery Feb. 16, 400 W. Collin St. in downtown Corsicana. A check of the suspects ID showed the warrant and a pickup he was driving was reported stolen. Officers also found a controlled substance as well as marijuana in the pickup.

Leanthony McMillan, 25, was charged with aggravated robbery out of Titus County with a bond set of $75,000, forgery of a finical instrument, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for a total bond of $100,000.