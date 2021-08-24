Forgery, weapons and meth charges draw 5-year sentence

Aug. 23—A Michigan man arrested three times since the first of the year pleaded guilty to three felonies and received a five-year sentence to be served concurrently with each other.

Joshua David Rollins, 36, pleaded guilty to forgery occurring on Feb. 17; to felon in possession of a weapon occurring on May 5; and, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale occurring on July 14.

The forgery charge stems from the presentation of a check to Check Advance on Feb. 17; the weapon charge stems from a Crossville Police arrest in the parking lot of Mr. Zip's off Peavine Rd. on May 5; and, the meth charge from a Cumberland County deputies search of a residence where meth was found.

The plea calls for forfeiture of the handgun seized.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Guilty pleas

—Jerome Markell Copeland, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of marijuana for resale occurring on April 16 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Copeland was fined $2,000 and is to forfeit a weapon seized during the arrest. The charge stems from a traffic stop over a window tint violation.

—Elmer Estrada, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a two-year suspended sentence and is to pay court costs. Estrada was granted judicial diversion so the plea is being held and, if probation is successfully served, a petition can have the charge removed from the record. The charge stems from an Oct. 2, 2020, flight from a traffic stop for traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.

—Everett Lawrence Grant III, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a one-year sentence to be served at 75%. The charge stems from an Aug. 15, 2020, incident during which Grant fled from deputies on a motorcycle.

—Shad Alan Hammond, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and received an 18-month sentence to serve at 30%. Sentence was suspended and Hammond was placed on probation. Fine was waived but Hammond is to pay court costs and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from Hammond being found in possession of a pickup truck reported stolen in Indiana on July 21, 2021.

—Jonathan William McDonald, 40, charged with driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession of marijuana, pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession of marijuana and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence with two days to serve in jail and the balance on supervised probation. McDonald was fined $250 and is to pay court costs with remaining charges dismissed. The charge stems from a Sept. 9, 2018, arrest.

Probation violations

—Amber Dawn Bow, probation violation warrant based on restitution owed, continued to Oct. 1 for tracking.

—Mark Arthur Connolly, probation violation warrant based on non-payment of court costs, probation violation warrant dismissed and court costs issue to be a civil issue.

—Jonathan Wade Clifton Duncan, probation violation warrant based on new charges in Roane County, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence at 30 percent.

—Jamie Noel Hamlin, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hamlin and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Michael Howard Harvel, official misconduct, sexual battery and assault, continued to Oct. 1 for tracking.

—Brandon Lee Hopper, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail and then be released back on probation supervised in West Tennessee.

—David Scott Kirkland, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Kirkland and continued to Sept. 1.

—Tommy Carl Melton, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail at 75 percent and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections for the balance of six years.

—John Wallace Prince Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 5.

—Sergio Romo, probation violation based on new charge, pleaded guilty and lost pretrial diversion. Guilty plea was placed into effect and placed on supervised probation for the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Kathy Sue Sexton, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve seven months in jail at 75 percent after which probation will be terminated.

—James Albert Sherrill Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 1.

—Donnie Ray Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.

—Ashley Nicole Stone, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and lost judicial diversion. Guilty plea was put into effect with a restart of probation and credit for 41 days already served in jail.

—Robert Randall Ward, pled guilty to a probation violation and lost judicial diversion. Guilty plea was placed into effect, to serve one year in jail on her two-year sentence.

—Larry Mitchell Watson, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve nine months in jail at 75% with probation terminated upon completion of sentence.

—Nekia Marie Watson, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail.

—Carolyn Marie Williams, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

Deadline docket

—Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, continued to Oct. 1 for interpreter.

—John Patrick Fields, two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree-murder and aggravated assault, motions to be filed by Aug. 26 and motion hearing set for Sept. 3.

—Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.

—Jennifer LeAnn Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail, ordered held for bond hearing with present $10,000 bond revoked.

Motion/hearing

—Danny Harold Jacob Bilyeu, simple possession of meth, evading arrest and probation violation, probation violation warrant dismissed with completion of treatment and recovery program.

—Warren John Nostrom, two counts of first-degree murder, motion hearing set for Sept. 3 over admissibility of crime scene photos if issue is not resolved before that date.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, three counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 1.

—Ryan Michael Whitlow, motion to terminate judicial diversion on possession of an analogue drug, hearing continued to Sept. 1.

