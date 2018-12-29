Forget 3M: GE Is a Better-Value Stock

Yes, you read that headline correctly: General Electric (NYSE: GE), with all its problems and uncertainty, is a better-value stock than 3M (NYSE: MMM). The argument is based on GE being a better risk/reward proposition right now, rather than it being a better-quality company. Here's why.

3M stock looks expensive

Starting with 3M, it's hard to argue that there is a lot of upside potential with the stock. Thanks to its excellent history of generating returns for investors, 3M has traded at a premium to its peers and competitors -- it currently trades at a P/E of 26 times earnings.

A pair of scales weighing up risk and reward

Image source: Getty Images

Moreover, as you can see in the chart below, the stock trades at a significant premium to its multi-industry peers. It does so because of its long-term history of generating returns -- the stock is a dividend king, having generated 50 years of consecutive dividend increases.

MMM PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

MMM P/E ratio (forward) data by YCharts.

That's all well and good, but the question is: Where can the stock go from here? It's pertinent, particularly as there are question marks surrounding the company.

Indeed, this year has been far from vintage for the company. 3M's management started the year expecting 3% to 5% organic sales growth, only to reduce the forecast to just 3% come the third quarter.

There are concerns that its recently announced midterm targets are too optimistic, particularly as 2019 is set to be a year of slowing economic growth.

Moreover, two important businesses appear to face strategic challenges. Around a third of the company's consumer-segment sales come from its stationery and office supplies business. The problem here is that its traditional customers are facing significant competitive threats from online businesses. Meanwhile, 3M's oral-care business (around 25% of its healthcare segment) is a serial underperformer.

Underperformance in the dental sector has been a common theme among industrial conglomerates lately. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) is set to spin off its dental segment after a period of disappointing results.

All told, 3M's healthcare and consumer segments have question marks around them, its valuation looks expensive on an absolute and relative basis, and its midterm guidance looks optimistic.