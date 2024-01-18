Forget Apple’s Studio Display: Samsung’s 5K monitor is $400 off

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

There are a lot of quality monitors on the market right now, with the Apple Studio Display being one of the most recognized. If you’re looking for some savings, however, one of the best monitor deals of the day is taking place at Samsung, where you can get its ViewFinity S9 5K monitor for just $1,200. This is a $400 savings from its regular price of $1,600, and Samsung is including free shipping with a purchase. It also includes an ergonomic stand and a webcam.

Why you should buy the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 and Apple Studio Display are compared often, as the ViewFinity S9 is one of Samsung’s premium displays. It’s sleek, smart, and produces a high quality 5K image. It makes a great option for pairing with one of the best laptops or best desktop computers, and Samsung has even gone out of its way make this display something Apple users should consider. It’s compatible with Apple AirPlay and it has 90-watt charging over Thunderbolt 4 that makes it an equal footing with the Apple Studio Display when it comes to pairing it with the Apple MacBook Pro or Apple MacBook Air.

And while the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K display can make a great monitor for everyone, it’s tailored for the likes of professionals and content creators. It comes in at 600 nits of brightness and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which makes it a great display for video editors and photographers. The ViewFinity S9 will will also go well in almost any office environment. It has a matte display that reduces glare in bright rooms, which is also where that 600 nits of brightness can come in handy. This monitor doesn’t have a built-in webcam, but it does come with Samsung’s 4K SlimFit camera, which is super small and easily sits on top of the display.

This deal on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K display offers $400 in savings, which is something you likely won’t ever come across with the Apple Studio Display. Samsung currently has it marked down to $1,200, while it would regularly set you back $1,600. Free shipping is included.

