Forget the beach vacation and visit this giant indoor sandbox in Indiana

For the parents out there trying to plan a fun beach vacation for the family, now you don’t have to. Indiana’s largest indoor sandbox, located in Fishers, is the perfect solution, and a much quicker drive.

Here’s the scoop. At Dig Dig for Kids, where the organization prioritizes creativity and imagination, learning opportunities and fun social interactions, you can “fill up” your child’s cup and help their overall well-being.

“In a world where screens often dominate playtime, we are committed to offering a hands-on alternative that engages children and stimulates their creativity. We understand the importance of early childhood development, and our products are carefully chosen to align with these developmental milestones,” according to their website.

Young child plays at Dig Dig for Kids, Indiana's largest indoor sandbox, located in Fishers

How did the state's largest indoor sandbox get started?

Billy Lomax, co-owner of the organization, is a grandparent who was seeking to connect with his grandson, Clark. From a young age, Clark expressed immense interest in construction equipment and digging, inspiring Billy to create a place “where children like Clark can explore, learn, and grow through play,” according to the Dig Dig for Kids website.

Justin Lomax, Billy’s son and Clark’s uncle, with two of his own children, is the other co-owner, who oversees most of the day-to-day operations, according to an email to the Courier Journal.

Where is Dig Dig for Kids located?

Dig Dig for Kids is located at 12800 Ford Drive in Fishers.

What are regular sandbox hours?

Monday through Friday, sandbox hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. On Saturday, the sandbox is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays are for full store rentals only.

What are the sandbox rules?

To keep safety a priority, Dig Dig for Kids has sandbox rules in place. They are as follows:

Kids must be ten years or younger. (However, for those who may have a sibling over the age of ten, they are welcome, as long as sandbox rules are followed and they act considerate toward the younger children and equipment.)

Adults, parents or guardians must stay to supervise.

No food or drink is permitted in the sandbox.

No shoes or socks can be worn in the sandbox.

All sandbox toys need to stay in the sandbox.

Outside toys are not permitted.

Burying another person is not permitted.

Running, screaming and throwing sand is not permitted.

Everyone must wash their hands after eating in the snack area and before re-entry.

What safety precautions are in place?

At Dig Dig for Kids, numerous safety precautions are in place to keep visitors safe. Prior to a visit, a waiver must be completed by an adult with all minors participating listed on the waiver.

Continuously, sandbox play rules must be abided by while in attendance at Dig Dig for Kids.

Located in Fishers, Indiana's largest indoor sandbox has plenty of fun activities for young children

Do reservations need to be made ahead of time at Dig Dig for Kids?

Walk-ins are acceptable, but for those trying to avoid a tantrum, reservations can also be made online. Various packages are available for purchase.

What packages are offered?

The general sand play package, lasting an hour, costs $16 per digger, with adults able to participate for free within reason. Private rooms can also be rented on weekdays for three hours, with up to 12 diggers able to participate for $280.

The other two packages include a private room rental on Saturdays for an hour and a half, priced at $280 for up to six diggers. A maximum of 12 diggers can be added for an additional $20 per person after six. Lastly, total store rental packages are available on Sundays only for three hours. Priced at $749, up to 60 diggers can attend and participate.

Perfect for a holiday gift, play passes can also be purchased. A four-hour play pass, costing $58, can be used however you choose, whether that’s multiple kids visiting at one time or one child visiting for shorter increments over more extended periods. An eight-hour play pass is also available for $100.

