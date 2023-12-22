Forget the beaver nuggets. Texas woman recreates a Buc-cee’s entirely in gingerbread

A Texas women has given a Christmas spin to a Lone Star State classic.

Deanna Vaters built a gingerbread sized version of Buc-ee’s featuring her co-workers at the Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office. The county posted a video of the gingerbread village on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The village is based on the Buc-ee’s in Bastrop and is complete with gummy gas pumps and graham cracker roofing. Vaters took photos of her co-workers and placed the cut-out images around the display, as if they were filling up or going inside for beaver nuggets.

“We purchased all the vehicles, got all the candy and tried to make it happen,” Vaters said in the video.

Our gingerbread house takes the cake this National Gingerbread Day! Deanna with the Tax Office really topped herself this year with her Gingerbread @bucees. You can see her creation at the tax office location in Georgetown, 904 S. Main St. pic.twitter.com/4TYiM9mhpx — Williamson County (@wilcotxgov) December 12, 2023

Vaters has been creating gingerbread villages at the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office for six years now and is always looking for new designs.

While leaving for a recent vacation, the Vaters family stopped by the Bastrop Buc-ee’s where her husband Paul suggested the locale for the gingerbread project. She agreed and began taking photos of the gas station to recreate them later out of sweet treats.

Both Deanna and Paul Vaters put together the gingerbread display with plenty of icing and holiday spirit.

“We love it,” Vaters said in the video. “My husband and I love it.”

The public is encouraged to view the Vaters’ creation at the Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office in Georgetown at 904 S. Main St.