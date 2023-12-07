Forget the Big Mac. CosMc’s, a McDonald’s spinoff, serves sugary afternoon pick me uppers

A new restaurant concept from McDonald’s that specializes in beverages and quick bites is reportedly coming to Fort Worth.

According to a recent city filing, the proposed CosMc’s is planned for southeast Fort Worth at 5341 McPherson Blvd. The location would be sandwiched between a Jersey Mike’s and Panda Express, not far from The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch.

The Star-Telegram reached out to McDonald’s for further comment on the filing, but did not hear back at time of publication.

The McDonald’s spinoff concept was described by a company official to USA Today as “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

The popular fast food chain is betting on its past success with nostalgic rollouts such as the adult Happy Meals last year before reintroducing the Hamburglar in April and Grimace in June with a special birthday meal and a purple shake. CosMc’s is a fond tip-of-the-cap to the restaurant chain’s futurism-of-the-past aesthetic associated with the CosMc’s character from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

CosMc’s was announced over the summer during a McDonald’s investor call, but details on the concept had been slim ever since. On Wednesday, McDonald’s detailed their plans for CosMc’s further and said the first location would open this week in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

“Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy,” McDonald’s stated in a press release.

A look at the drink menu for CosMc’s.

The beverage-led concept features a variety of flavors and drinks, from lemonades and teas, to coffees and slushies. Customers can also customize their beverages with items like boba, flavored syrup and vitamin C shots.

For food, customers can snack on sandwiches such as spicy queso, creamy avocado tomatillo and the classic Egg McMuffin. Other items include hash brown bites, pretzel bites, ice cream, cookies and M&M McFlurry.

“At CosMc’s, we’re exploring how we might solve the 3 p.m. slump by lifting humans up with every sip,” the company stated.

A look at the food being served at CosMc’s locations.

McDonald’s is planning to open 10 CosMc’s pilot locations by the end of 2024. Besides the one in Illinios, the remaining nine CosMc’s are eyeing openings across North Texas and San Antonio, McDonalds stated.

As for the name CosMc’s, that relates back to prior McDonald’s marketing.

“CosMc” was an orange alien mascot who appeared in a few ads for McDonald’s in the late 1980s, according to McDonalds Wiki. In the clip below, CosMc is seen interacting with two golden arches mainstays — Ronald McDonald and Grimace.

CosMc’s wouldn’t be the first time McDonald’s experimented with a new concept in North Texas.

McDonald’s opened a restaurant in nearby White Settlement at 8540 West Freeway in December 2022, that specialized in express to-go orders through the company’s app.

The concept is setup where patrons can order ahead through the app and pick-up in drive-thru lanes, where their food is delivered via conveyor belts.