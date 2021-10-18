Forget Black Friday, These Shipping Deadlines Mean You Need to Shop Now

mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even though the holidays are still months away, waiting until Black Friday to start shopping might be too late. FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS released their holiday shipping deadlines, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The shipping deadlines are recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered before Dec. 25. Delays are expected this holiday season, reports CBS, due to supply chain constraints, a backlog at shipping ports and a tight labor market.

Here are the shipping dates, according to the shippers’ websites and as reported by CBS:

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

Continental U.S.:

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 18: Priority mail service

December 23: Priority mail express service

Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

November 6: Retail ground service

December 9: Priority mail and first-class mail

December 16: Priority mail express military service

Alaska and Hawaii:

December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail

December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail

December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

December 9: Ground economy

December 15: Ground and home delivery

December 21: Express saver

December 22: Two day and two-day am

December 23: Overnight services

December 24: Same day

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

December 22: Second-day air services

December 23: Next-day air services

December 25: No pickup service, UPS holiday

UPS service guarantee is suspended for most services due to COVID-19

Amazon is also offering shipping services on millions of items until Dec. 24, reports ET. Here are Amazon’s free shipping deadlines for Prime Members:

Amazon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

December 23: Last day to order items eligible for one-day delivery

December 24: Last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery and for free two-hour grocery delivery in select cities.

December 25: Only Amazon eGift cards or an Amazon Prime Membership

