Forget California: This State Is Far More Lucrative to the Cannabis Industry

Over the next decade, legal cannabis is expected to be one of the fastest growing industries on the planet. After generating $10.9 billion in legal worldwide sales in 2018, various Wall Street estimates have called for between $50 billion and $200 billion in global sales in roughly a decade's time. No matter how you slice the data, it calls for an average annual growth rate that's in the double digits.

However, these global sales figures are a bit misleading, because the United States is expected to make up such a considerable portion of global sales. Investment bank Stifel, which has the most aggressive 10-year sales forecast on Wall Street, is calling for $100 billion in annual legal weed sales in the U.S., comprising half of all global sales. Meanwhile, Christopher Carey at Bank of America believes the U.S. can account for 34% of his firm's utopian global annual sales target of $166 billion.

There is, of course, one not-so-tiny problem: Marijuana is illegal, according to the federal government's Schedule I classification of the drug. Still, this hasn't stopped individual states from passing medical and/or recreational cannabis legislation over the past 23 years. Today, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, with 11 others allowing (or soon to allow) adult-use consumption.

California is expected to be the biggest cannabis market in the U.S....

Given the importance of the U.S. market in terms of global cannabis revenue, it only makes sense for investors, and pot stocks, to look to the U.S. for opportunity.

For example, it's no secret that around half of Canada's major growers have announced plans to enter the U.S. hemp and/or cannabidiol (CBD) market to get their feet in the door. Although working directly with cannabis in the U.S. is still a no-no for these Canadian growers as it could affect their U.S. stock listings, pushing into the U.S. hemp and CBD market is a means of building relationships, establishing distribution networks, and laying much-needed infrastructure on U.S. soil, if and when the federal government legalizes marijuana.

Of course, for those companies that are able to directly partake of the legal industry as the state level, and for investors, it's California that often garners all of the attention. The Golden State, which is the fifth-largest economy in the world by itself, projects to sell as much as $11 billion in legal weed by 2030, according to Wall Street estimates.

According to a new report, State of the Legal Cannabis Markets, by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, the $7.2 billion in cannabis spending set to take place in California in 2024 – a near-tripling from the $2.52 billion spent in 2018 -- should represent a quarter of total legal weed spending throughout the entire country. This is why so many cannabis stocks have flocked to California in recent years.

