Before we forget the Capitol attack, make domestic terrorism the top priority it should be

The Biden administration’s announcement that domestic terrorism is a high priority is welcome news and sorely needed, particularly after the armed attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. An announced commitment is a good starting place, but without a clear, comprehensive and lasting plan, it is not enough.

The lessons of 9/11, that coordination and shared intelligence are critical to successfully counter terror threats, apply to domestic as well as foreign terrorism. We must level the same vigorous, focused, all-hands-on-deck effort to prevent domestic terror threats that we’ve used to successfully address foreign terrorism since 2001.

History shows that major extremist threats and attacks cause a reordering of priorities. Following the Oklahoma City bombing, almost 26 years ago, the Department of Justice created a threat-reporting infrastructure to address domestic terrorism threats. The subsequent response to 9/11 saw the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and a reorganization within the DOJ to ensure that international terrorism was a focus at every level of government.

Unfortunately, the post-9/11 reorganizations relegated domestic terrorism to the back burner, despite one attack after another: the Eric Rudolph bombings in Alabama and Georgia; the shootings at the Sikh temple in Wisconsin; the slaughter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; the killings at the Mother Emanuel church in South Carolina; the deathly march on Charlottesville, Virginia, to name a few. When it comes to domestic terrorism, there is a flurry of activity every time an incident takes place, but as the news cycle moves on, so does the government's focus.

We already have the tools we need

The Obama Justice Department tried to correct these failures by establishing a Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee to bring together law enforcement stakeholders from key federal agencies involved in fighting domestic terrorism. The goal was to improve communication, coordination and threat assessment. During the Trump administration, the tone from the top was dismissive of domestic terrorism threats, particularly those involving white supremacists, and they were a low priority.

Story continues

The Obama administration’s original goal was the right goal then and it's the right one now: for all relevant agencies to share threat information, collaborate and develop an integrated, comprehensive effort to combat domestic terrorism. We cannot afford a situational commitment to domestic terrorism — mere lip service only when an attack happens. Instead, we must develop long-range intelligence on domestic terrorists and use a highly developed, constantly evolving threat assessment. Our government must have a sustained focus on domestic terrorism every day and in real time, just as it does on international terrorism and cybersecurity.

Protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

There has been some suggestion that the absence of a statute specific to domestic terrorism is an impediment to domestic terror enforcement. While it would be possible to give law enforcement agencies more investigative authority, perhaps akin to what they use in the fight against international terror, these important discussions can be had, balancing the need for privacy against the needs of national security, among lawmakers while the Biden administration gets an anti-domestic terrorism program up and running. We do not need to have them before we get to work on preventing future attacks like the one on the Capitol.

Capitol sacking: Trump's exit won't end far-right terrorism threats he fueled

Our government already has sufficient tools, the ones we use to investigate and prosecute people who commit the same crimes as terrorists but who don't have their political or ideological motivations. Preventing domestic terrorism does not hinge on passing new laws. What has almost always been missing is the sustained commitment from all stakeholders, from the top down, to make domestic terrorism a high priority so there will not be another Oklahoma City or another violent insurrection attempt.

No tolerance for downplaying racism

The White House must take a leadership role, because only a commitment at this level will mandate follow through from all other agencies. A piecemeal process won't work. The key is to designate people in each agency to lead the fight against domestic terrorism, and make them responsible for coordinating with all partners, from the White House on down.

Biden and his senior advisers should be briefed daily on the most serious domestic terror threats, as they are on other high-level threats, and the president should name a high-level White House adviser to direct, implement and oversee the efforts of all federal agencies with a role in combating domestic terrorism — a new position designed to make sure this issue is a high priority on a daily basis.

This adviser should oversee a team of people at every agency in government, from the obvious ones like the FBI and DHS, to less obvious but highly valuable ones like Treasury, IRS and the National Park Service. The job of everyone in this group must be to wake up every day worried solely about the next domestic terrorism incident and focused on preventing it.

Sen Durbin: After the violence of the Capitol riots, it's time to fight domestic terrorism

It’s past time to acknowledge and reject perspectives and institutional impediments that have prevented the government from treating domestic terrorism as a priority. The Biden administration can mandate a no-tolerance policy for those who refuse to see white supremacists and other extremists for the serious threats and criminals that they are. We cannot ignore the reality that both systemic and direct racism are reasons the domestic terrorism threat has been minimized and were among the catalysts for the violence at the Capitol. We all know that the response would have been much different if a group of Black Lives Matter protesters had marched toward the Capitol, much less stormed it.

As the nation focuses on the Jan. 6 insurrection and before the memory of it fades, now is the time to make the changes we need to ensure a focused and sustained effort, led by the White House, to prevent domestic terrorism. If we do not take these steps, history tells us more Americans will lose their lives at the hands of domestic terrorists. We must not allow that to happen.

Conner Eldridge (@ConnerforAR) and Joyce White Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance) were U.S. attorneys in the Obama administration. Eldridge co-chaired Obama's Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee. Vance, who was a member of the committee, is co-host of the podcast #SistersInLaw.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Capitol attack, domestic terrorism threat must be a top priority