Forget China: India Is Apple's Most Disappointing Market

In early January, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) warned that its revenue would fall 5% year over year during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to a prior forecast for 1% to 5% growth, due to soft sales of iPhones -- particularly in China. The shocking guidance cut sent bulls scrambling, since the Greater China region generated nearly a fifth of Apple's revenue last year.

Investors have paid less attention to India. Apple once considered India to be its next major growth market. After all, the number of smartphone shipments in India surged from 80 million in 2014 to 150 million in 2018, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research, and rising income levels in the country should have boosted demand for iPhones. Yet demand for Apple's products has hit a brick wall in India, according to Counterpoint.

The firm reported that Apple's iPhone shipments in India more than doubled from 1.5 million in 2014 to 3.2 million in 2017, but plunged roughly 50% to just 1.6 million to 1.7 million units in 2018 -- or about 1% of India's smartphone market. Counterpoint attributed the drop-off primarily to the high prices of Apple's latest models and tougher competition. Discounts on older iPhones, zero-down-payment offers, and cash-back plans also failed to attract new buyers.

A market ruled by cheap Android devices

Indian smartphone users clearly favor cheaper Android devices over iPhones, so Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo; Indian OEM Micromax, and South Korea's Samsung rule the market. Here's how their market shares shifted between the third quarters of 2017 and 2018:

Market Share Xiaomi (NASDAQOTH: XIACF) 22% 27% Samsung (NASDAQOTH: SSNLF) 23% 22% Vivo 9% 10% Micromax 6% 9% Oppo 8% 8% Others 32% 24%

Source: Counterpoint Research.

Apple is stuck in the shrinking "others" category as these Android OEMs carve up the market. It also faces tough competition within the fragmented market of underdogs -- Counterpoint recently reported that Chinese premium Android device maker OnePlus shipped 500,000 units in India during the fourth quarter, while Apple shipped just 400,000 units.

Apple's dismal performance in India shouldn't have come as a surprise, since the average Indian consumer has less purchasing power than the average Chinese consumer. Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have already been struggling with that fact.

Before Microsoft shuttered most of its mobile hardware business, its India strategy was focused on selling its cheapest Lumia devices and cheap "smart feature phones" there. Google launched its Android One initiative to set unified standards for low-end Android devices in emerging markets, and invested in the popular KaiOS operating system for smart feature phones. Neither company saw a bright future for premium phones in India.