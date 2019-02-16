Forget Coca-Cola: PepsiCo Is a Better Dividend Stock

Both Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are Dividend Aristocrats, meaning they have increased their dividends for at least the last 25 consecutive years.

Coca-Cola has paid a quarterly dividend since 1920 and has raised the payout for 55 consecutive years. Its dividend yield is currently 3.4%, which is much better than the S&P 500's dividend yield of about 2%.

On the other side, Pepsi has paid a quarterly dividend since 1965, the year Pepsi-Cola merged with Frito-Lay to create a beverage and snack food powerhouse. The company has increased its payout in each of the last 46 years, and its dividend currently yields 3.2%.

Despite its slightly lower dividend yield, I believe that Pepsi is the better dividend stock. Here's why.

Coke and Pepsi can still grow

A durable competitive moat is the essential ingredient of a great dividend stock. Without it, a company can run into challenges that make it difficult to deliver the consistency in operating performance that is required to support a rising dividend over time.

Both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have wide moats. In addition to their world-renowned brands, both companies have unrivaled distribution capabilities. Together, these two advantages allow Coke and Pepsi to control the lion's share of shelf space at stores, which makes Coke and Pepsi products stand out in store aisles.

The only weakness of the two beverage giants is the consumer shift away from sugary soft drinks and snack foods. Both stocks have underperformed the market over the last decade as sales growth has slowed dramatically.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola vs. S&P 500 Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

To deal with shifting consumer preferences, both companies have been diversifying into lower-calorie products. Coke is on a mission to become a "total beverage company." In addition to Coke-branded products, the company also owns Smartwater, Powerade, and several tea and juice brands. Also, Coke recently acquired U.K.-based Costa Coffee to expand into the $500 billion hot-beverage market.

Pepsi has followed a similar path. The company has expanded beyond its core snack food products, such as Doritos and Cheetos, with better-for-you snacks that are marketed for their lower salt and sugar content. Pepsi has a broad portfolio of beverages and snacks, and the company just acquired SodaStream, the fast-growing do-it-yourself soft drink machine maker.